The Best Spots For Delicious Dipping Sauces In NYC, According To A Local

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: the sauce makes the meal. Hot and fresh dippable foods are the perfect vehicle for exploring the world of spicy, tangy, and savory sauces. From staples like ketchup and barbecue to inventive blends featuring unconventional ingredients and flavor combinations, the realm of saucy possibilities knows no bounds. While some fried foods and sandwiches are perfectly fine all on their own, sauces can elevate simple dishes from bone-dry and bland to funky and flavorful when an expertly prepared, house-made dressing is drizzled or dipped.

Whether you're dining on a juicy burger, crispy chicken tenders, or hot and fresh fries, choosing the perfect condiment sidekick makes all the difference. The allure of dipping sauce extends far and wide to the point that an establishment can make a name for itself in a food paradise like New York City by serving legendary sauces to accompany its otherwise standard menu offerings.

As a lifelong New Yorker and self-proclaimed sauce scholar, I've combed the city on the hunt for the tastiest meals, many of which feature condiments as the main attraction. Using experience from my culinary conquests, along with online reviews, I've compiled this list of sauce-centric eateries in New York City that are guaranteed to show you a whole new side of the city that never sleeps (but always dips).