The Restaurant Chain That Helped Popularize Chicago's Iconic Hot Dog Style

Within the Windy City and beyond, it seems nearly impossible to talk about the Chicago-style hot dog without mentioning Portillo's. The Chicago-based fast-casual chain made our roundup of 15 top-rated spots for Chicago-style hot dogs in the Windy City, and the joint's Instagram account boasts 146K followers.

If you aren't familiar with it, a proper Chicago dog comprises a red-hued, all-beef hot dog topped with yellow mustard, sweet neon green pickle relish, diced white onion, and chunked fresh tomato, in that order. From there, a whole dill pickle spear is placed in the poppy seed bun beside the dog, and the whole thing gets topped with sport peppers (a pickled Chicago classic) and a shake of celery salt. This fully-loaded regional classic put Portillo's on the map — and, conversely, Portillo's helped popularize the hot dog in return.

Portillo's has been serving Chicago foodies since 1963, when eponymous founder Dick Portillo shelled out for a 6' x 12' trailer out of which to peddle hot dogs in the suburb of Villa Park. That initial $1,100 investment has paid off in a big way: "The Dog House" trailer has expanded to over 70 Portillo's locations in Chicago and beyond. Thanks to the Portillo's legacy, foodies in Arizona, California, Florida, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Texas, and Wisconsin can enjoy a taste of this street food pillar.