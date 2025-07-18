We Tried And Ranked Every Wendy's Frosty Flavor

Well, friends, we're officially in the "future." How can I tell? Not by the fact that I'm constantly asking myself "Is this AI?" when I see a wild video, or that I can put on a headset and instantly be transported to a very realistic virtual reality. Rather, what really convinces me that we're living in futuristic times is a simple glance at Wendy's menu, where you'll find a whopping 14 ways to order your Frosty.

Remember when the only frozen dessert you could get at Wendy's was a chocolate Frosty? I sure do, and part of me misses the days when I wouldn't get decision fatigue just from choosing which dessert flavor I wanted. But alas, ubiquity is now the norm, and "more" is pretty much always synonymous with "better," especially when it comes to fast food chains. I doubt any consumers felt the need for a whopping 14 customizable Frosty choices (and that's not even counting the flavors you can get internationally), but since we have them, I suppose we should give them a shot. Wondering whether to stick with the classic chocolate or try a new concoction? I took the sugar hit for you and tried all 14 possible combinations, ranking them based on how each mix-in complemented its Frosty base flavor. Unfortunately, all had slightly melted after a five-minute trip in the car, but that's neither here nor there, and was not a factor in this ranking.