12 Chain Restaurants Diners Say Aren't Worth It Anymore

It's no secret that it's getting more expensive to go out to eat. Fast food and fast casual meals that used to be regarded as budget options are now regarded as once-in-a-while treats. But what happens when they stop being treats altogether? Even as prices rise, quality seems to be going down at a lot of chains. Where you once got a reliable, decently portioned meal, you're now left with food that looks like it could have come out of the marked-down freezer section at your local grocery store. Why pay those prices when you could just make better food at home for cheaper?

We've scoured online reviews of some of the most popular chains that diners say just aren't worth it anymore. If you want to get the most bang for your buck when you go out to eat, you can probably feel safe skipping these places. Our advice? Either visit a local restaurant and support restaurants in your own community, or just make a meal at home. After all, you're not likely to get a good deal at any of these joints.