15 American Seafood Recipes You Need To Try At Least Once
When one thinks of American cuisine, it's likely that the first foods that come to mind are all meat-based. Things like barbecue, burgers, hot dogs, and fried chicken are perhaps the most iconic American dishes that are known around the world. In truth, this is a very limited view and only a certain type of food that Americans eat. In fact, there are plenty of diverse foods and recipes to be found across the nation. And with such a large country that spans from one side of the continent to the other, there's bound to be plenty of seafood recipes that have come out of these two vast coasts. Thanks to access to both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, all kinds of seafood have become a part of the cultural cuisine of many communities in the U.S., and there are countless recipes to match.
The beauty of exploring the abundance of American seafood dishes is that they are as varied as they are delicious. All types of fish and shellfish are celebrated in soups, stews, fritters, and more. Whether you're a local looking to expand your seafood recipe repertoire or you're a visitor looking to sample the best that the U.S. has to offer, there is a recipe for every kind of preference. Here are some American seafood dishes you need to try at least once.
Summertime Cajun Crab Boil
Starting off strong is this crowd pleaser that is all about the flavor. If you've never tried a Cajun crab boil before, you're seriously missing out. Heaps of flavor gets infused into your crab legs, potatoes, and corn through the Cajun seasoning and andouille sausages. The white wine also adds an edge of acidity that complements the crab beautifully. Plus, other than cutting up your sausages and produce, it's pretty hands-off as everything simmers together in a large pot. It's the perfect meal to make to share among family and friends. Don't be afraid to get your hands dirty.
Recipe: Summertime Cajun Crab Boil
Buttery Connecticut-Style Lobster Roll
If you know and love Maine-style lobster rolls, you need to try these Connecticut-style ones for a different experience. While the Maine ones are served cold and are dressed with mayo, the Connecticut ones are warm, and clarified butter is the main "sauce," making them perfect for colder days. Think of all the ways you might like to prepare lobster meat on its own, and then put that in a toasted bun. Flavored with lemon, paprika, garlic powder, and fresh chives and tarragon, your lobster roll will be lighter, while being both incredibly buttery and fresh-tasting at the same time.
Creamy New England Clam Chowder
Another recipe that's great for the colder months is this hearty clam chowder. The New England version of clam chowder is thick, creamy, and packed full of flavor. The recipe is adaptable to use any type of clams, and you'll fry up some bacon with your butter. This will infuse all that bacon flavor into the butter that will be the base of your clam chowder. Take note that one slight variation in this recipe that differs from more traditional ones is the addition of sherry, which deepens the flavor even more and adds a hint of sweetness that plays well with the rich dish.
Recipe: Creamy New England Clam Chowder
Maine-Ish Salmon Salad Rolls
It's hard not to love a good lobster roll, but lobster is not the most affordable type of seafood out there. Thankfully, this Maine-ish salmon roll has all the elements of our beloved Maine lobster roll, but using salmon instead. It's pretty genius as it's lighter on the pocket, but just as decadent on the taste buds. This recipe involves baking your salmon and then mixing it up into a salad consistency with celery, Greek yogurt, green onions, chives, parsley, lemon juice, cumin, salt, and pepper. Add this mixture to some buttered and toasted brioche buns and you'll be in heaven.
Recipe: Maine-Ish Salmon Salad Rolls
Old-Fashioned Shrimp and Grits
Shrimp and grits is a classic Southern dish, and this recipe has everything you need to make this comforting meal. Tasty lemon and garlic shrimp cooked in olive oil and butter and served on a bed of creamy grits is enough to get your mouth watering. The best part is how easy the recipe is: just two main components that take a few minutes each to cook. The secret ingredient to making the grits so savory and creamy is adding some sharp cheddar once you remove them from the heat. Finally, top the grits with shrimp and garnish with some green onions.
Recipe: Old-Fashioned Shrimp and Grits
Classic Maryland Crab Cakes
This recipe will give you a taste of one of Maryland's classic foods. These crabcakes are easy to make wherever you are, as long as you can get your hands on some canned or jarred crab meat. Then, along with some crushed saltines and half-and-half (or heavy cream), you'll be able to mix up and bake some crab cakes in no time. What's great about this recipe is that it keeps things really simple, without too many additions, allowing you to really enjoy the taste of crab. Flavor lightly with some Dijon mustard and Worcestershire sauce.
Recipe: Classic Maryland Crab Cakes
Shrimp and Okra Gumbo
Gumbo is one of those Southern dishes that everyone needs to try. It's packed full of flavor and nutritious ingredients, and it's actually really accessible to make at home. This gumbo will also get you comfortable with cooking okra, and potentially make you fall in love with it (if you're not already). While the long ingredient list may look intimidating, the recipe is quite easy and is almost completely a one-pot wonder. It's all about building flavor and adding ingredients according to what cooks for the longest to the shortest time, with the shrimp added right at the end.
Recipe: Shrimp and Okra Gumbo
Loaded Lox Bagel
For bagel fans, there's nothing quite like a lox and cream cheese bagel. It's cool and refreshing, and the flavor of the cured salmon is unbeatable. Of course, you can also use smoked salmon instead of lox to get the same effect. This recipe will teach you how to make your own cream cheese and crème fraîche schmear, and you'll pickle your own cucumbers. This means that you'll be loading your bagel with all handmade ingredients, customized to your taste. This is one impressive breakfast or brunch food to make for your next gathering.
Recipe: Loaded Lox Bagel
Ritzy Oysters Rockefeller
Oysters can be a polarizing type of seafood, and some people just can't get past the texture. If that's you, then you need to try oysters Rockefeller. This New Orleans creation is quite the departure from eating raw, cold oysters. Instead, these are baked with a delicious herb butter and cheesy breadcrumb topping that makes them incredibly moreish. It's also pretty easy to make while looking like a gourmet dish (you'll feel like you're a Rockefeller yourself!). The topping bakes until brown and crispy, adding a pleasant bite to the oysters. Even the most staunch oyster hater is sure to love this recipe.
Recipe: Ritzy Oysters Rockefeller
Homemade Shrimp Cocktail
This American classic has become popular across the world. It may seem old-fashioned, but its delicate simplicity never goes out of style. There are endless ways to cook and flavor shrimp, but shrimp cocktail gives you a nice, clean flavor, complemented by the signature cocktail sauce. You may have had a store-bought version before, but it's actually so much better to make your own — and possibly cheaper, too. You lightly flavor the water you'll boil the shrimp in, giving them a wonderful fragrance. Then, you mix the cocktail sauce with some condiments you might already own. It couldn't be easier.
Recipe: Homemade Shrimp Cocktail
Maple Plank Bourbon-Glazed Salmon Recipe
This recipe originates from the old Native American practice of cooking salmon (particularly in the Pacific Northwest) on wooden planks. If you haven't tried this method before, it's actually quite simple to do, and the resulting flavor has a pleasant smokiness and woodsy aroma. This recipe is adapted to help you cook it in your oven with a maple plank. You'll soak the plank in water first, which will allow it to steam your fish while it cooks. The addition of the bourbon glaze near the end of cooking takes the salmon to new heights, with a smoky, sweet, charred finish.
Best Etouffee
If you love gumbo and jambalaya, etouffee is another Louisiana classic you should know about. This hearty stew is slow-cooked with shrimp, vegetables, herbs, and spices, and then served over rice. The result is a deeply satisfying dish with layers of flavor. To achieve all this flavor, there is a relatively long list of ingredients. Don't despair, though, because other than two jars of clam juice, most of this list is made from pantry and fridge staples, or otherwise, easy-to-source ingredients. Plus, if you don't have all the required dried herbs and spices, it's the perfect recipe to get your collection started.
Recipe: Best Etouffee
Shrimp Alfredo
Seafood is not often thought of as comfort food, but there's little as comforting as a shrimp Alfredo. This Italian American classic is a cheesy, creamy pasta dish that hits the spot every time. This recipe includes broccoli, too, which adds a nice green balance to all the creaminess. The shrimp is simply seasoned with salt and pepper, and cooked separately first, then added to your dish at the end to prevent it from overcooking. It's a meal that easily suits a weeknight family dinner, as well as an elegant date night.
Recipe: Shrimp Alfredo
Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl
Hawaiian poke is one of those dishes that ticks every box. It's colorful, fresh, and has all the necessary food groups that we need, including rice, protein, veggies, and more. This is all without even mentioning how yummy it is. It can feel like a healthy take-out dish to order, but it's actually a great dish to make at home too, and is just as customizable. This recipe calls for ahi tuna as the star of the dish. You'll cube and marinate with soy sauce, sesame oil, and rice vinegar, giving it a balanced taste of umami, nutty, and acidic.
Recipe: Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl
Easy Salmon Patties
Salmon is one of the most versatile types of fish to cook, and with all the ways of preparing it, there's bound to be a recipe for every taste. Salmon patties may not be a new dish, but they're timeless, and they're a crowd pleaser. The best part is that everything comes together in one bowl before you form your patties and fry them. You can also substitute the fillings according to your preferences, but this easy recipe includes things like Dijon mustard, dill, green onions, mayonnaise, and lemon juice to amp up the flavor.
Recipe: Easy Salmon Patties
