15 American Seafood Recipes You Need To Try At Least Once

When one thinks of American cuisine, it's likely that the first foods that come to mind are all meat-based. Things like barbecue, burgers, hot dogs, and fried chicken are perhaps the most iconic American dishes that are known around the world. In truth, this is a very limited view and only a certain type of food that Americans eat. In fact, there are plenty of diverse foods and recipes to be found across the nation. And with such a large country that spans from one side of the continent to the other, there's bound to be plenty of seafood recipes that have come out of these two vast coasts. Thanks to access to both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, all kinds of seafood have become a part of the cultural cuisine of many communities in the U.S., and there are countless recipes to match.

The beauty of exploring the abundance of American seafood dishes is that they are as varied as they are delicious. All types of fish and shellfish are celebrated in soups, stews, fritters, and more. Whether you're a local looking to expand your seafood recipe repertoire or you're a visitor looking to sample the best that the U.S. has to offer, there is a recipe for every kind of preference. Here are some American seafood dishes you need to try at least once.