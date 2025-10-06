Reddit's Complaints About Outback Steakhouse Have Us All Asking The Same Thing

It wasn't that long ago that Outback Steakhouse was the king of chain steakhouses, but if you peruse Reddit or any other place where customers can comment on their experiences with the chain, it certainly seems like the glory days are long gone. While Outback ended 2024 as the largest steak chain in the country by number of units, it has been overtaken in sales by the rapidly rising stars Texas Roadhouse and Longhorn Steakhouse, both of which are known for offering better value in an era of rising food inflation. But that isn't Outback's only problem. If the steaks were pricer, but also better, it might still be in a good position, but one recent thread on Reddit asks something lots of people have been wondering: What happened to the quality of Outback's steaks?

In the post, one customer complained that over several recent trips, "The steak was the worst I've ever had," and compared it to "rubber." This dovetails with other recent threads and articles from recent years, wondering about an overall drop in Outback's quality. And it's not just a few random complainers either. In our analysis of customer feedback to find the best ribeye at chain steakhouses, Outback came in dead last, with people complaining their steak was tough and dry, something a ribeye should never be. Comments on these same threads from employees of Outback are not definitive, but they share concerns that the company has had trouble with its supplier's steak quality for years.