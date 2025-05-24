10 Differences Between Texas Roadhouse And LongHorn Steakhouse, Explained

Craving a steak but don't want to make it at home? It might be time to treat yourself to a steakhouse experience. But just because you're going out for steak doesn't mean you want to go to the priciest place in the neighborhood. That's where steakhouse chains come into play. They offer a more budget-friendly steakhouse experience, without all the fuss of the white tablecloth. If you have more than one chain steakhouse near you, though, you may be wondering where to go: Texas Roadhouse or LongHorn Steakhouse?

We've dug into the details of both of these restaurants, combing through each menu to give you the 411 on what each restaurant has to offer. Whether you're looking for a big, juicy steak or just a place to have a nice meal while getting out of the house for a while, both of these restaurants are likely to fit the bill, but taking a closer look at each one can help you better decide which restaurant to visit the next time you're craving a steak. These are the differences between Texas Roadhouse and LongHorn Steakhouse you need to know.