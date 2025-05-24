10 Differences Between Texas Roadhouse And LongHorn Steakhouse, Explained
Craving a steak but don't want to make it at home? It might be time to treat yourself to a steakhouse experience. But just because you're going out for steak doesn't mean you want to go to the priciest place in the neighborhood. That's where steakhouse chains come into play. They offer a more budget-friendly steakhouse experience, without all the fuss of the white tablecloth. If you have more than one chain steakhouse near you, though, you may be wondering where to go: Texas Roadhouse or LongHorn Steakhouse?
We've dug into the details of both of these restaurants, combing through each menu to give you the 411 on what each restaurant has to offer. Whether you're looking for a big, juicy steak or just a place to have a nice meal while getting out of the house for a while, both of these restaurants are likely to fit the bill, but taking a closer look at each one can help you better decide which restaurant to visit the next time you're craving a steak. These are the differences between Texas Roadhouse and LongHorn Steakhouse you need to know.
Texas Roadhouse's baked potato is more customizable than LongHorn's
Sides are arguably even more important to a steakhouse experience than the steak itself. After all, in between bites of juicy steak, you want other flavorful dishes to complete the meal and to temper all that fattiness. And there is perhaps no better side dish for a steak than a baked potato. But the baked potato experience you'll get at Texas Roadhouse will differ somewhat from that you'll find at LongHorn Steakhouse.
At LongHorn, you'll find that your baked potato comes in one standard preparation, which includes sour cream, bacon, cheddar cheese, butter, and, of course, scallions. This is a relatively traditional way to prepare a baked potato, but it may not be exactly what you prefer. If you're craving a slightly different style of baked potato, you may be better off going to Texas Roadhouse, which offers more customizable options when it comes to a baked potato. There, you actually get to choose from a variety of toppings, which is ideal if you want to switch it up and try a different flavor profile.
Texas Roadhouse has more gluten-free entree options than LongHorn
If you maintain a gluten-free diet, then you know how hard it can be to eat out at many restaurants. Even if a dish doesn't obviously contain gluten, many seasoning agents and other ingredients used to flavor steaks, fries, and many other types of food may contain small amounts of gluten, which can make these dishes unsafe for gluten-free diners. When it comes to a steakhouse like Texas Roadhouse or LongHorn Steakhouse, though, you may think you're safe from gluten, but that's not necessarily true: There are some unexpected dishes at both restaurants that do, in fact, contain gluten.
LongHorn Steakhouse does provide many salad and side options that are gluten-free, though, which is something to consider if you're dining there. But if you prefer your entree to be gluten-free, you may want to head to Texas Roadhouse instead — the chain has more steaks, sandwiches, and other, more substantial dishes that include no gluten at all. Of course, you should be careful at both of these restaurants, since they both prepare their gluten-free dishes in the same kitchen where they process dishes that do contain gluten.
LongHorn's side dishes are more complex than Texas Roadhouse's
We love a simple side dish for our steak, of course, but when you're spending the money to go out to eat at an actual steakhouse, you may want a side dish that's a bit more complex than something you might make at home on a regular basis. When you do want a side dish that's a bit more complex to complement your steak, head to LongHorn Steakhouse over Texas Roadhouse. There, you'll find fire-grilled corn on the cob with housemade crema and Parmesan cheese, crispy Brussels sprouts tossed with smoky, rich honey butter, and a steakhouse mac and cheese that features four different types of cheese along with bacon.
At Texas Roadhouse, on the other hand, you'll find simpler, less complex side dishes, like buttered corn, steamed vegetables, and sauteed mushrooms. There's nothing wrong with these simpler sides, but since most of them are dishes you can pretty easily make at home, it doesn't feel like you're getting quite the same value as you do at LongHorn.
Texas Roadhouse has more appetizers to choose from than LongHorn
There are some diners who like to stick strictly to their entree of choice, while for others, half the fun of eating out is ordering appetizers. If you fall into the latter camp, then there's a good chance that you'll appreciate what Texas Roadhouse has to offer over what you'll find at LongHorn. That's because Texas Roadhouse boasts more appetizers than its competitor, with 10 options to LongHorn's seven.
However, that doesn't necessarily mean you'll like the appetizers at Texas Roadhouse better. There, you'll find apps like cheese fries, grilled shrimp, and fried pickles to choose from, whereas at LongHorn, you can pick from white cheddar stuffed mushrooms, firecracker chicken wraps, and seasoned steakhouse wings. To get a better idea of the appetizer situation at both restaurants, make sure you check out the menu before you leave the house. That way, you can pick the chain that has the strongest appetizer game, according to your tastes.
LongHorn Steakhouse offers a lamb dish, while Texas Roadhouse does not
Whether you don't like beef, you're trying to avoid it for some reason, or you just want to try something new the next time you go out to a steakhouse, it's nice to have other red meat options from which to choose. And if you're craving lamb instead of the expected beef, then you're better off making your way to LongHorn Steakhouse over Texas Roadhouse. That's because the former restaurant offers a lamb-based dish, while the latter does not.
At LongHorn Steakhouse, you can order the grilled lamb chops, which are served with creamy mashed potatoes and spinach. This impressive display of lamb is nice and juicy and offers a welcome alternative to the standard beef-based fare you'd normally find at a steakhouse. At Texas Roadhouse, you'll have no such luck on the lamb front — at the time of writing, the steakhouse chain did not offer any lamb-based dishes on its menu.
Texas Roadhouse offers more sandwich options than LongHorn Steakhouse
When you go to a steakhouse, it might be expected that you order a steak, but it isn't mandatory. Whether you're at a steakhouse for someone else's celebration or you just feel like switching things up, you may want to veer from the steak path and check out a steakhouse chain's sandwich offerings. From burgers to chicken sandwiches, many steakhouses offer a variety of sandwiches that are ideal for those who don't actually want to eat a whole steak.
Although both LongHorn Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse offer a variety of sandwich options, you'll have more to choose from when you opt for Texas Roadhouse. At LongHorn, you just have two options: a burger and a crispy chicken sandwich. Sure, they taste good, but what if you want something that's a step up from one of these simple sandwiches? At Texas Roadhouse, you'll find three burgers to choose from, as well as two chicken sandwiches and even a pulled pork sandwich. Of course, if you know you want a pretty standard sandwich, then LongHorn Steakhouse might just do the trick. But for a less-boring sandwich experience, you may be better off heading to Texas Roadhouse.
You'll find more creative kids' meals at Texas Roadhouse than at LongHorn
When you're dining with little ones, the portion sizes and the types of food available on the regular menu may not be ideal for them. That's when it's time to turn to the kids' menu. Both Texas Roadhouse and LongHorn Steakhouse offer special kids' menus, but if you ask us, the options at Texas Roadhouse are a bit more creative than what LongHorn has to offer. For example, you can snag your kids some mini cheeseburgers (which are essentially just sliders but are cute nonetheless), a hot dog, or some grilled chicken breast with your little one's choice of side.
At LongHorn, on the other hand, the kids' menu isn't quite as unique. One of the options, for example, is literally Kraft mac and cheese, which you can easily make at home. Otherwise, you can get a standard burger or some chicken tenders, which most kids will probably like but that don't seem to have the same, slightly more unique and creative flair that Texas Roadhouse boasts.
You can get a Parmesan crust on your steak and other dishes at LongHorn
If we know anything, it's that cheese makes just about everything taste better, and steak is no exception. Perhaps that's why it's possible to add a Parmesan crust to your steak — as well as a variety of other dishes — at LongHorn Steakhouse. The Parmesan-crusted chicken is a big hit for those who may not be feeling the red meat, and the Parmesan-crusted spinach dip allows you to experience that Parmesan crust without making it a focal point of your entree. There's also the Parmesan-crusted white cheddar stuffed mushrooms, which is a no-brainer for anyone who's looking for a way to ingest as much cheese as possible in a single sitting. And if that doesn't convince you to pay your LongHorn Steakhouse a visit, we don't know what will.
However, if you go to Texas Roadhouse expecting that same Parmesan crust on any of the menu items, you're bound to be disappointed. This chain doesn't offer the same cheesy additions as its competitor. Therefore, if you're a big Parmesan person, LongHorn may be better suited to your tastes.
Texas Roadhouse offers way more non-margarita cocktail options than LongHorn
If you're the kind of person who enjoys having an alcoholic drink with your steak, then you'll want to check out the options at both steakhouses. You can get beer or wine at either chain, but when you want to choose from a wide variety of cocktails, Texas Roadhouse may just be the better option. That's because it offers 11 cocktail options to LongHorn's five. That being said, some of these "cocktails" are quite simple, with a simple Tito's and soda included in the list of available mixed drinks. However, you can also choose from other, fruitier options, like the Jamaican Cowboy, Island Cooler, or Texas Peach Fuzz. Are these high-end cocktails like you'd expect from an upscale cocktail bar in a big city? Not exactly. But they provide an alternative for the standard beers and wines you'll find at other chain restaurants.
Of course, LongHorn Steakhouse also boasts a few cocktail options, but they're few and far between, apart from a selection of margaritas. Still, you can snag yourself a Moscow mule or an old fashioned if you want to sip on something a bit more exciting than a Heineken.
Texas Roadhouse has more varied steak options than LongHorn
When you know exactly what you want in a good steak, you don't need a ton of options at your disposal. For example, maybe you're a ribeye person, or perhaps you prefer a filet mignon. In that case, it doesn't really matter what other options you'll find on the menu. However, when you don't exactly know what you want before you arrive at the restaurant, it can be nice to have more options to choose from on the steak front. That's exactly what you'll get when you go to Texas Roadhouse, because the chain offers 10 different steak options from which to choose. These range from classics like a New York strip and hand-cut sirloin to filet medallions and steak kabobs.
LongHorn Steakhouse offers a variety of different steaks as well, but it only boasts seven different options on its menu, so you're slightly more limited. However, you can't go wrong with the fire-grilled T-bone steak or the ribeye. Even the LongHorn steak tips can be a good option, depending on what you're craving.