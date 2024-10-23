Longhorn Steakhouse Vs Texas Roadhouse: Which Has Better Gluten-Free Offerings?

When you have a gluten allergy or sensitivity, dining out can be a difficult feat. Although some restaurants have made strides in clearly showcasing a plethora of gluten-free options, others require research ahead of time before eating there. That research can be painstaking, so we've compiled a list of gluten-free offerings at both Longhorn Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse.

Steakhouses may seem like a place where someone with celiac disease can eat relatively carefree, but these establishments actually have a number of foods that you may think are gluten-free but aren't. If the steakhouse serves pre-packaged or processed meat, they may not flag that these ingredients aren't celiac-safe. Common ingredients used to season meat, like whiskey, miso, or bouillon, contain gluten. Even if the restaurant serves fresh meat seasoned with salt and pepper, gluten can still sneak onto your plate in the form of breading, flour, or sauce.

Unless a gluten-free variety is used, any topping for steak that includes soy sauce isn't gluten-free. Meat sauces that are particularly creamy may also contain gluten, since flour is a common thickening agent. Before ordering a dish, check with the waiter to ensure that the ingredients in it can be eaten by those with celiac disease.