Why Does It Matter That Texas Roadhouse Steaks Are 'Hand-Cut'?

Texas Roadhouse is serious about their steaks. The company hosts an annual steak cutting competition to motivate and encourage their team of in-house butchers, and competition is fierce as contestants battle for prize money. While some restaurants use machines to prepare pieces of steak for cooking, the butchers at Texas Roadhouse have turned meat-cutting into an art form. Hand-cut steaks offer a different kind of texture than pieces that have been sliced by equipment, as hand-cutting meat results in pieces that are ready for the fire, translating into more mouthwatering dishes for restaurant visitors.

Steaks are cut with measured precision, as the thickness and texture of each piece is taken into consideration as the butchers keep the final result in mind: a tender, juicy dish that is made to order. When pieces are sliced by hand, focused attention is directed toward the structure of each piece, taking into consideration the make of the individual cuts of meat while adjusting each slice to account for anatomical deviations and striations of the connective tissues and muscles of each animal.