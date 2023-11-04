13 Cuts Of Meat To Consider For Mincing

Minced is one of the most flexible forms of meat to create and cook with, enabling you to craft dishes that include everything from your grandmother's lasagna to your favorite holiday meat pies and stuffings. Maybe you're familiar with the usual ground beef, but some cuts of meat get bypassed when it comes to mincing. And though we love our go-to ground beef hamburger, we can't forget the savory snap of pork sausages or the smooth texture of liver pâté.

From birds to bovine to game meat, the best cuts for mincing feature a decent fat-to-protein ratio, usually registering at least 20% fat. Sourcing from your local butcher is optimal, but certainly, grinding your own meat can give you control over what cuts of meat you mince and how fatty you want your grind. You can also tailor the grind level, from fine to coarse, to fit your preference. Making your own minced meat and choosing your cuts widens the field of opportunity for orchestrating a host of recipes, flavor profiles, and cuisines.