Venison Meatballs And Brandied Mushroom Gravy Recipe

Meatballs are a well-loved meal option that can be found all over the world, with each culture and cuisine putting their own flavor spin into this classic dish. While meatballs are most commonly made using beef in the West, there are a wealth of different and delicious ways to enjoy meatballs made from lamb, chicken, pork, and even turkey. However, this meatball dish, developed by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, is made using ground venison.

In taste, venison is similar to beef, except it is more gamey, with an even richer flavor. It is considered by some to be a more environmentally friendly choice of meat, as it is hunted not farmed, so no arable land is used in the rearing of the deer. It is also often thought to be a healthier alternative to beef, as it has a higher protein-to-fat ratio.

In this dish, the deliciously deep and gamey flavor of the venison is paired with a rich, creamy, and earthy brandy mushroom gravy, which combines perfectly to make a wonderfully decadent meal; ideal if you're cooking to impress, or if you simply like to enjoy the finer things in life. Delicious served with spaghetti, mashed potatoes, or even eaten on their own like the Italians do, why not give this recipe for venison meatballs with brandied mushroom gravy a try?