11 Chain Restaurant Ribeye Steaks, Ranked Worst To Best

Ribeye is undoubtedly one of the most popular and sought-after cuts of steak. But because it is, it's often strongly critiqued. Restaurant-goers expect a lot from the chef when they order a ribeye. Many establishments offer boneless and bone-in cuts in a varied weight range, and how it's cooked can change the outcome. Whether it's seared on a flat top or grilled over open flame, the resulting crust and internal doneness can vary. Most steakhouses season their ribeye simply with salt and pepper, but others choose to use a house spice blend. With all the methods that exist for creating a fantastic steak, it can be difficult to determine where to find the perfect ribeye.

We put together a list, counting down to the best, of good steakhouse chains to order a ribeye from to help you choose what might be your next favorite. Ribeye is my go-to choice when dining at a steakhouse, and I've eaten at a few of the listed establishments. I have my own favorite — the perfect steak is often a personal experience — but I combed thousands of online reviews to get the general thoughts of restaurant-goers. Not every steakhouse chain offers the same menu at all of its locations, so check with your local restaurant for availability and price. Each steakhouse chain has winning and losing locations, so the individual restaurant is also an important factor to consider.