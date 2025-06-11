5 Steaks To Order And 5 Steaks To Skip At Ruth's Chris Steak House

Ruth's Chris Steak House is a well-known restaurant that has served premium steaks since 1965. For decades, customers have enjoyed USDA prime cuts that are aged and served piping hot — with a dollop of butter — on a 500 degree Fahrenheit plate. Overall, Ruth's Chris receives positive feedback for a number of its menu items, with customers raving about the high-quality steaks and top-notch, fine-dining experience. However, some restaurant goers feel the prices are too high for what you get, arguing the experience doesn't justify the cost, while others consider it ideal for special occasions or business events.

Ruth's Chris Steak House offers 10 premium cuts of steak, from small to large and lean to fatty. This variety can make it challenging to decide which cuts to order and which to skip. From a tender 8-ounce filet to a massive, hearty 40-ounce tomahawk ribeye, choosing the perfect steak at Ruth's Chris depends on how hungry you are, what you're willing to spend and, quite frankly, what you're in the mood for. The available cuts vary by location, though, so check with your local Ruth's Chris Steak House. To help guide you through Ruth's Chris impressive steak menu — using the St. Petersburg, FL location as our reference — we've noted which steaks offer the best value, are most recommended by customers, may be too pricey or large, or just might fit your preference and budget.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.