5 Steaks To Order And 5 Steaks To Skip At Ruth's Chris Steak House
Ruth's Chris Steak House is a well-known restaurant that has served premium steaks since 1965. For decades, customers have enjoyed USDA prime cuts that are aged and served piping hot — with a dollop of butter — on a 500 degree Fahrenheit plate. Overall, Ruth's Chris receives positive feedback for a number of its menu items, with customers raving about the high-quality steaks and top-notch, fine-dining experience. However, some restaurant goers feel the prices are too high for what you get, arguing the experience doesn't justify the cost, while others consider it ideal for special occasions or business events.
Ruth's Chris Steak House offers 10 premium cuts of steak, from small to large and lean to fatty. This variety can make it challenging to decide which cuts to order and which to skip. From a tender 8-ounce filet to a massive, hearty 40-ounce tomahawk ribeye, choosing the perfect steak at Ruth's Chris depends on how hungry you are, what you're willing to spend and, quite frankly, what you're in the mood for. The available cuts vary by location, though, so check with your local Ruth's Chris Steak House. To help guide you through Ruth's Chris impressive steak menu — using the St. Petersburg, FL location as our reference — we've noted which steaks offer the best value, are most recommended by customers, may be too pricey or large, or just might fit your preference and budget.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Order: 26-ounce bone-in cowboy ribeye
Ruth's Chris 26-ounce, bone-in cowboy ribeye is a hearty, indulgent piece of meat that makes a bold visual statement. When you're in the mood for a satisfying, sumptuous dinner or want to share a special meal, the cowboy ribeye brings value to your plate. The price may have you thinking twice, but it features 6 to 8 more ounces of meat than the 16-ounce boneless ribeye for an additional $10 or so. The bone only accounts for about 2 to 4 ounces, but it helps the meat retain moisture. The meat nearest the bone is less likely to overcook or dry out from direct heat. It can be 5 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit cooler, resulting in a range of doneness throughout the cut.
Ribeye is one of the most popular cuts of beef, loved for its rich, buttery profile and high level of marbling that creates a flavorful, tender piece of meat. Many restaurant patrons praise Ruth's Chris for its high-quality steaks, though reviews indicate inconsistencies across locations where service and steak doneness are concerned. That said, this remains a high quality cut that's worth the purchase.
Skip: 16-ounce boneless ribeye
Skip a ribeye? Yes, you read that correctly. If you're craving a ribeye, be bold and get the bone-in option. It may seem like a whole lot more meat, but the price is only about $10 more for the giant juicy cowboy ribeye. Even if you can't eat the whole thing yourself, you can transform leftover ribeye into a tasty, high-protein lunch or weekday throw-together dinner. And if you're looking for something impressive, the boneless option doesn't stand out as much as the cowboy ribeye.
As we've already mentioned, meat near the bone is less prone to overcooking, perfect for those who like a succulent yet still variable cut. If you prefer a consistently done steak or don't want to navigate a bone during your dinner, then the boneless ribeye could be for you, as it cooks more evenly. But just as the bone adds depth and keeps the meat moist, boneless cuts are prone to being overcooked and becoming dry. Some restaurant diners note occasional cooking hiccups with Ruth's Chris ribeye, though reviews about this steak were mixed across locations. It's a fatty cut that isn't always consistent.
Order: 19-ounce bone-in New York strip
The 19-ounce bone-in New York strip is a bold, beefy steak that's right up there in popularity with the ribeye but isn't quite as fatty. In fact, the 19-ounce cut is a Ruth's Chris specialty. The visual appearance of the bone makes this cut look substantial. With Ruth's Chris' signature method of cooking in an oven at 1800 degrees Fahrenheit, the strip gets a caramelized, salty crust, but because of the bone, the meat's doneness may range from cooler near the bone to more done in the rest of the cut. The bone also serves to protect the meat from drying out. The strip is finished with butter and served on a super hot plate. And since we eat with all of our senses — the dramatic presentation of the bone plus the sound of the sizzling can enhance the overall experience.
At 19 ounces, the bone-in New York strip is for those with a hearty appetite or who want to split it with a dining partner. While Ruth's Chris earns high praise for its steaks, some diners find this cut less of a standout compared to richer choices like the ribeye, especially if you love that melt-in-your-mouth fat. Reviews also suggest that some feel other steakhouses might offer better value for similar quality. Still, if you prefer a leaner, yet flavorful, USDA Prime steak, this is a solid choice.
Skip: 16-ounce boneless New York strip
When you want a hearty, savory bite of steak, skip the 16-ounce boneless New York strip. Instead, go for a ribeye or, if you prefer, a bone-in strip. The difference between these cuts is the ribeye's marbled fat that weaves throughout the meat, delivering a buttery, rich flavor that melts in your mouth. The New York strip usually boasts a thick fat cap — if the chef or butcher hasn't trimmed it off (which is a culinary sin) — that surrounds leaner meat, featuring a deep, beefy taste. The strip's bold flavor holds its own; it just lacks the ribeye's luscious fat distribution.
But if your heart is set on a New York strip, opt for the bone-in version — it's larger and more visually appealing, begging you to dive right in. Diners debate the strip's value, however, especially at premium prices, and some reviewers are not very impressed by the boneless version, noting inconsistency across locations. The bone-in version, on the other hand, elevates the New York strip beyond its boneless cousin, which may seem underwhelming for its cost.
Order: 40-ounce porterhouse for two
One of the best value deals on Ruth's Chris steak menu is the 40-ounce porterhouse for two. Made up of a tender filet mignon and robust, juicy New York strip — separated by a T-shaped bone — this massive porterhouse is a more affordable way to order two meals for less than two separate steaks. The cut delivers dual flavors to satisfy varied tastes, making it a social, cost-effective option for couples or groups craving a special dining experience — or if you're just really hungry and can't decide between two different cuts.
The 40-ounce porterhouse gives an eye-pleasing presentation and restaurant goers love the size and bold taste, citing it as a preference for group dining. Some argue it's still rather pricey for what you get, though experiences vary by location. Cooking the two-sided porterhouse can be a challenge to achieve consistency in doneness and patrons have noted steaks have arrived either under or overcooked. At 40 ounces, it's a lot of steak, but despite the possibility of uneven cooking, the porterhouse remains a favorite among patrons for its bold impact and rich flavor, making it a good choice for those willing to splurge.
Skip: 40-ounce bone-in tomahawk ribeye
The tomahawk ribeye is an awe-inspiring cut of meat. Known for its long, polished bone and mouth-watering marbled beef, this stunning steak is often synonymous with fine dining. So you're probably wondering why we would tell you to skip it. Well, it's pretty pricey. If you're watching your wallet, then this cut might be best saved for special occasions and celebrations. A more budget-conscious alternative to the tomahawk ribeye is the bone-in cowboy ribeye, where you get the rich, buttery flavor of the ribeye at a fraction of the cost.
Often too big for the plate, this beast of a cut can feel like a prehistoric feast, eliciting caveman vibes, which could be overwhelming for some. It's that big. The size of the cut is typically meant for two or more — though no judgment if you eat it solo — and may result in leftovers. So unless you're looking to spend money on a high-end cut of meat fit for the Flintstones, the cowboy or boneless ribeye may be a wiser choice.
Order: 24-ounce T-bone
The 24-ounce T-bone steak is a solid option for those seeking a satisfying meal without the hefty commitment of the 40-ounce porterhouse for two. Combining a tender filet mignon and a beefy New York strip, the T-bone offers a variety of cuts on a single, impressive-looking plate. Named for the T-shaped bone that separates the cuts, the T-bone steak is smaller than the porterhouse, which boasts a larger tenderloin portion. Both steak cuts are good for two people, though if you're super hungry, the 24-ounce T-bone should certainly satisfy your appetite. Its imposing look makes it stand out, but it's a cost-effective alternative to the pricier porterhouse, for those who want variety without huge portions.
While the T-bone and porterhouse are essentially the same in composition — both featuring the filet and strip — some diners note inconsistencies in cooking, as the filet and strip have different thicknesses and fat content due to size, which can result in one side being more done than the other.
Skip: 16-ounce bone-in filet (aged)
One steak on Ruth's Chris menu is aged, but you may want to skip it. Aged beef is unique because it has a more intense and complex flavor. Dry aging in particular creates a nutty, umami taste, and also enhances the filet's tenderness. Sounds great, right? However, this aged flavor doesn't suit all palates; some diners may find it too strong, preferring a milder filet that showcases the cut's delicate nature. Although the filet is a favorite among patrons, some consider it overpriced. However, the aging process — which requires additional time, storage, and expertise — naturally drives up its cost.
Unless you're a die-hard fan of aged beef's bold depth, skip the aged filet and go for one of Ruth's boneless filet options. The aged filet can be prone to overcooking because the cut isn't as moist, thus cooks faster. If it's not cooked carefully, it could result in dry, overdone meat. If you'd like that rich beef taste but not the aged flavor, consider getting a ribeye or strip.
Order: 8-ounce boneless petite filet
The filet is the most popular cut at Ruth's Chris Steak House. Small and lean, yet rich and satisfying, the 8-ounce boneless petite filet does not skimp on flavor. While it may not satisfy your party if your group is looking to share a king's meal, the petite filet is ideal for those who prefer light, tasty beef. Offering simple luxury with a melt-in-your-mouth experience, filet is known for its incredible tenderness and delicate bite. It's different from heftier cuts like ribeye, delivering a milder flavor than cuts that feature more fat.
Filet is often considered a coveted cut, prized for its buttery taste and fork-tender texture. The 8-ounce option is ideal for one person, but given the portion size, many restaurant patrons order sides to round out their meal. Despite the filet's allure, some diners find the petite filet pricey for the portion size. Filet is typically pricier, though, since the cut comes from a small section of the cow, resulting in an equally small supply.
Skip: 11-ounce boneless filet (corn-fed)
The 11-ounce, corn-fed, boneless filet, with its buttery texture and mildly sweet flavor, might not be a hit for everyone, especially if you prefer the distinct taste of grass-fed beef. Grain-fed beef is milder than grass-fed. Grass-fed beef has an earthier taste and is sometimes considered gamey; corn-fed cattle are raised on corn to sweeten the meat, which results in a richer, less beefy profile. However, this sweeter, milder taste may be too subdued for those who want more of a steak-forward flavor. Corn-fed beef is also considered to have more saturated fats and fewer positive omega acids than grass-fed beef, so if the more nutritious option is available, you should take it.
Whether or not you think filet steak is even worth the hype, it remains one of Ruth's Chris most commonly ordered steaks. But the corn-fed filet is not for you if a rich, fatty, bovine bite is more your style. In that case, consider porterhouse or T-bone where you'll get a taste of the tender filet and the beefier strip.
Methodology
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse receives positive reviews from customers nationwide. Deciding which steak cuts to order or skip can be tricky since meat lovers often have strong preferences for cut and doneness. Some prefer fatty, rich cuts, while others enjoy leaner options. Appetites vary as well, from wanting just a few bites to eyeing an impressive tomahawk. To guide your steak choice, I focused on key factors steak enthusiasts care about: the best bang for your buck, customer feedback, and matching preferences such as grass-fed, aging, size, and protein to fat ratio.