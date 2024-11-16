9 Facts You Need To Know About Tomahawk Steaks, According To A Chef

If you gaze longingly at a tomahawk steak instead of purchasing one because you're afraid of destroying it, you're not alone. The majestic tomahawk steak can be an intimidating cut of meat to master, but it's as tasty as it is grand. This marbled piece of beef features a lengthy bone that resembles an ax handle, hence the name. The bone is a notable feature that makes this steak cut so memorable and sought-after. It's also one of the reasons this prized cut of beef is somewhat expensive. To find out more about this long-handled, well-marbled beauty, we reached out to Drew Rosenberg, executive chef at CUT by Wolfgang Puck in Beverly Hills, to gather the facts about a tomahawk steak.

Some — probably most — steak enthusiasts consider a tomahawk steak a top-of-the-line cut. Sourced from the rib primal, chef Rosenberg tells us, "A tomahawk is a ribeye with an extended rib bone." The tomahawk is a quality cut of meat, but it's important to know what to look for to select your best option. "The steak should... have a vibrant, rich color, which indicates freshness," Rosenberg advises. "There should be no odor to the tomahawk." If you're not cooking a tomahawk steak yourself, you can also find this cut on the menu at some of the best steakhouse chains in the U.S.