After Grilling Tomahawk Steak, Give It A High-Heat Sear For A Beautiful Crust

The tomahawk steak — which is a bone-in ribeye — is considered a premium cut of meat, with the price typically ranging from $35 to $70 per pound. But of course, the tomahawk steak is thick, hefty, and usually feeds at least two people, so it's certainly worth the investment. But, if you're going to invest in it, then you need to know the best way to cook it.

According to Julianne De Witt, the recipe developer for Tasting Table's grilled tomahawk rib-eye steak, the best route to take is a two-step process. Because the tomahawk is so thick, it first needs to be grilled at a low heat (250 degrees Fahrenheit) for a long period of time (about one hour and 15 minutes) to make sure it's cooked through. Then, to get the crispy crust, you'll raise the temperature on the grill to 475 degrees Fahrenheit and sear it for just two minutes on each side. With this two-step method, you'll ensure that the steak is properly cooked (and safe to eat), but still get that crispiness that we want for the steak's exterior.