New York Strip Vs Ribeye: The Difference Between Luxury Steaks
Peruse the menus of any good steak restaurant and you'll find that two cuts in particular are among those usually listed: the New York strip and the ribeye. Both are top-quality pieces of meat, and similar in many ways, so if you're weighing up between the two, it really comes down to what you're looking for in a steak.
What differentiates all cuts of steak is where and how they are cut from the cow, but this in turn leads to differences in texture, taste, and fat content. The New York strip comes from the longissimus dorsi muscle in the short loin. The ribeye also includes this same muscle but comes from the rib section. And while both cuts are known for a strong beef flavor, the ribeye is fattier and more tender. There is also a difference in price. Although these are both considered to be at the pricier end of the menu, the ribeye's rich marbling tends to make it more expensive.
What is a New York strip?
A New York strip, also known simply as strip steak, earned its name from where it was first popularized, a New York steakhouse called Delmonico's. The strip steak ended up being associated with the city, while the term Delmonico steak refers instead to any two-inch thick-cut steak from the rib or the short loin.
The enduring popularity of the steak is due to its balance. It's midway between fatty and lean, perfect for diners who want to cut fat without cutting flavor. The New York strip is not as tender as the ribeye but it's this bite, combined with its rich beef flavor, that gives you that real steak experience. A New York strip is generally boneless, though it is available with the bone in. Sometimes, this is referred to as a Kansas City strip steak.
To get the most out of the strip steak, you need to appreciate how it's leaner than some other cuts. It's generally cut thinner than a ribeye, at a maximum of around 1-1 ½ inches, to avoid a longer cooking time that might dry it out. The New York strip fares well with a short cook in a smoking hot pan, where it can pick up a satisfying sear while retaining a juicy interior. Alternatively, you can take a tip from Ina Garten and cook your New York strip on the grill. The rich flavor of this cut means it needs only sides and a simple topping like compound butter, but it's also the perfect cut for adding to a steak salad.
What is a ribeye steak?
A ribeye is probably what comes to mind when you envision a thick juicy steak. As the name implies, it's taken from the rib section, close to the neck of the cow. Its position means that this is not a muscle that's worked heavily, as opposed to something like the chuck, resulting in a more tender piece of meat.
What we know as a ribeye is a boneless cut taken from between the ribs. With the bone left in, it's known as a rib steak (which can be a little confusing), but if the bone is left long, you've got a tomahawk steak. A prime rib or rib roast is cut from the same area but includes multiple ribs.
Ribeye is prized (and priced) for its high fat content. Unlike the New York strip, the fat is distributed in marbling throughout the muscle, rather than fat that's trimmed off the exterior. The result makes for a tender and juicy cut of meat, with a flavor often described as buttery rather than just beefy.
When it comes to cooking ribeye, you can pan-sear or grill as you would a New York strip, but it's also a great cut for cooking using the sous-vide. To cut through the fattiness, try serving with a fresh sauce like a salsa verde, or marinating with red wine.