New York Strip Vs Ribeye: The Difference Between Luxury Steaks

A New York strip, also known simply as strip steak, earned its name from where it was first popularized, a New York steakhouse called Delmonico's. The strip steak ended up being associated with the city, while the term Delmonico steak refers instead to any two-inch thick-cut steak from the rib or the short loin.

The enduring popularity of the steak is due to its balance. It's midway between fatty and lean, perfect for diners who want to cut fat without cutting flavor. The New York strip is not as tender as the ribeye but it's this bite, combined with its rich beef flavor, that gives you that real steak experience. A New York strip is generally boneless, though it is available with the bone in. Sometimes, this is referred to as a Kansas City strip steak.

To get the most out of the strip steak, you need to appreciate how it's leaner than some other cuts. It's generally cut thinner than a ribeye, at a maximum of around 1-1 ½ inches, to avoid a longer cooking time that might dry it out. The New York strip fares well with a short cook in a smoking hot pan, where it can pick up a satisfying sear while retaining a juicy interior. Alternatively, you can take a tip from Ina Garten and cook your New York strip on the grill. The rich flavor of this cut means it needs only sides and a simple topping like compound butter, but it's also the perfect cut for adding to a steak salad.

