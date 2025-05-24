Is Filet Mignon Actually Worth The Hype? We Asked A Chef

Though you may have mastered tricks for cooking a perfect filet mignon, the pricey cuts of steak may not be what tonight's dinner calls for. We spoke to Jonathan Bautista, the executive chef at Park Hyatt Aviara's Ember & Rye, for a professional opinion on the matter. "Filet mignon is one of those classic steaks you'd always see in upscale French restaurants, on TV, or in movies growing up," he echoed. "While I don't usually order it myself, I can appreciate it for what it is — it's incredibly tender and lean. That said, it's also the least flavorful cut in my opinion."

Hold up. So the meat we've believed is the best ... might not be? Indeed, even when smothered with caramelized onions and blue cheese, a different cut of an animal may be what you should be looking for on your next grocery run. "I tend to gravitate more toward cuts like ribeye or skirt steak — something with a bold, beefy flavor, a touch of iron, and plenty of marbling," he said. Marbling refers to those white lines of soft, fatty tissue running through a cut of meat and can contribute to juicier, more flavorful meals.