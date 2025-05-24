Is Filet Mignon Actually Worth The Hype? We Asked A Chef
Though you may have mastered tricks for cooking a perfect filet mignon, the pricey cuts of steak may not be what tonight's dinner calls for. We spoke to Jonathan Bautista, the executive chef at Park Hyatt Aviara's Ember & Rye, for a professional opinion on the matter. "Filet mignon is one of those classic steaks you'd always see in upscale French restaurants, on TV, or in movies growing up," he echoed. "While I don't usually order it myself, I can appreciate it for what it is — it's incredibly tender and lean. That said, it's also the least flavorful cut in my opinion."
Hold up. So the meat we've believed is the best ... might not be? Indeed, even when smothered with caramelized onions and blue cheese, a different cut of an animal may be what you should be looking for on your next grocery run. "I tend to gravitate more toward cuts like ribeye or skirt steak — something with a bold, beefy flavor, a touch of iron, and plenty of marbling," he said. Marbling refers to those white lines of soft, fatty tissue running through a cut of meat and can contribute to juicier, more flavorful meals.
Matching means to method
Granted, chefs have different opinions on the matter, with some insisting that filet mignon alternatives like baseball steak can be equally flavorful without putting a significant dent in your wallet, while other cooks prefer less tender, chewier pieces when ordering steak to prepare to cook. "I wouldn't say filet is overrated," Bautista adds. "It's just not my go-to cut."
If you're looking to serve up a flavorful, texturally satisfying dish, ribeyes and New York strips could be just the ticket for your backyard barbecue. If you can't decide which piece to buy, you can opt for a Porterhouse, a prized cut of meat that manages to offer both a slice of tenderloin and strip steak in a T-bone cut. This option gives you the best of both worlds: The melty, tender deliciousness that a filet mignon is known for, plus the hearty, meaty flavor that a New York strip delivers. For cooks preparing menus at home, you'll also want to consider how many mouths you'll be feeding, the intended preparation of the steak, and what kinds of sauces and sides you'll be adding to the meal to help you decide which steak to ask your local butcher for.