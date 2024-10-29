The Inexpensive Steak Cut Robert Irvine Loves To Cook

Filet mignon may be your first choice for a special meal, but its sky-high price compels you to buy a cheaper, less tender steak. We chatted with celebrity chef Robert Irvine at the recent New York City Wine and Food Festival about his favorite inexpensive steak cut, and he immediately responded: "Baseball steak. It will change your life." Irvine uses this somewhat unfamiliar steak cut in his restaurants "because it ain't expensive. It eats better and it's fattier than a filet."

Advertisement

You may not have seen baseball steak at the market because, generally, it needs to be cut by a butcher or bought from a specialty meat store. And Irvine's certainly right about its price: A 10-ounce baseball steak can cost less than half as much as a 10-ounce filet mignon steak. But what is a baseball steak anyway?

A baseball steak is cut from the center of the top sirloin of the cow, which is located between the loin and the butt, or round. Top sirloin is one of the most popular steak cuts and a favorite for grilling. Similar in appearance to filet mignon, the cut is known for its bold beefy flavor that's accentuated, as Irvine mentioned, by its substantial marbling of fat. We asked Irvine about the best way to cook a baseball steak, and he shared with us his meticulous method for achieving a perfect medium-rare.

Advertisement