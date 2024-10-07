Why We Ranked Capital Grille As The Absolute Best Steakhouse Chain To Dine At
There's something timeless and glamorous about dining in a steakhouse. Leather booths, crisp white tablecloths, and ice-cold martini glasses hearken back to a time when full suits were customary dinner attire and pantyhose were non-negotiable. Although dress code norms may have slackened over the decades, going out for a delicious steak has never gone out of fashion. We ranked Peter Luger Steakhouse as our best steakhouse in America, but most of us can't hop on a plane to Brooklyn when we're craving a juicy, tender slab of beef. So, we compared large steakhouses that had over 30 locations, sifted through reviews online, and spoke with patrons to narrow down the best steakhouse chains in the U.S. After exhaustive research, The Capital Grille came out on top.
If you're going to take yourself out to a nice steak dinner, you might as well do it in style. In addition to exceptional service and high-quality meats, the Capital Grille prides itself on creating a comfortable, sophisticated environment, and many of its locations reflect the architecture and details of each surrounding city. The Las Vegas location, for example, boasts a glimpse of the Strip through a wall of windows, and the NYC Wall Street location features a private dining room in a former bank vault.
You won't find thoughtful details like these at other chain steakhouses, making dining at The Capital Grille well worth the higher price tag. With more than 70 locations nationwide, there's likely a Capital Grille location accessible to you.
What to order at The Capital Grille
The Capital Grille is famous for dry aging its steaks for 18 to 24 days, which is something not many chain steakhouses can prioritize or even accomplish. What makes a dry-aged steak so unique is the incredible depth of flavor that's achieved after the excess moisture has slowly evaporated from the beef. If you're intimidated by the large menu or looking for insider tips, we've ranked the most delicious dishes to order from The Capital Grille. Our favorite is the bone-in ribeye steak, the restaurant's most lauded dish, and you can order a porcini-rubbed version for an umami upgrade. A robust wine list and generously sized side dishes like classic creamed spinach round out the steakhouse experience, and we love the flourless chocolate espresso cake to finish on a sweet note.
While you go to a steakhouse expecting incredible food, the overall dining experience is highly dependent on the service as well. A Yelp reviewer of the downtown Los Angeles location referred to a manager as "amicable and attentive," and said their server was patient and knowledgeable about her wine pours, "giving the history on each one". Reviews of the Wall Street location call staff "kind and proactive" and say service "top notch." With fantastic dishes surrounded by an elegant environment known for stellar service, The Capital Grille is an excellent choice for your next big steak night out on the town.