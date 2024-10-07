Why We Ranked Capital Grille As The Absolute Best Steakhouse Chain To Dine At

There's something timeless and glamorous about dining in a steakhouse. Leather booths, crisp white tablecloths, and ice-cold martini glasses hearken back to a time when full suits were customary dinner attire and pantyhose were non-negotiable. Although dress code norms may have slackened over the decades, going out for a delicious steak has never gone out of fashion. We ranked Peter Luger Steakhouse as our best steakhouse in America, but most of us can't hop on a plane to Brooklyn when we're craving a juicy, tender slab of beef. So, we compared large steakhouses that had over 30 locations, sifted through reviews online, and spoke with patrons to narrow down the best steakhouse chains in the U.S. After exhaustive research, The Capital Grille came out on top.

If you're going to take yourself out to a nice steak dinner, you might as well do it in style. In addition to exceptional service and high-quality meats, the Capital Grille prides itself on creating a comfortable, sophisticated environment, and many of its locations reflect the architecture and details of each surrounding city. The Las Vegas location, for example, boasts a glimpse of the Strip through a wall of windows, and the NYC Wall Street location features a private dining room in a former bank vault.

You won't find thoughtful details like these at other chain steakhouses, making dining at The Capital Grille well worth the higher price tag. With more than 70 locations nationwide, there's likely a Capital Grille location accessible to you.