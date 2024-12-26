The Best Cut Of Steak At Texas Roadhouse Is Worth Every Penny

If you walk into a Texas Roadhouse, you probably want a steak. Your waiter might even direct you to the butcher's case so you can choose your preferred cut before it hits the grill. Even as you browse the menu for the cut of steak that will soon become your meal, the best option might not be immediately clear. Luckily for your appetite, Tasting Table's very own Megan Hageman has ranked every steak at Texas Roadhouse so that you don't have to waste time circling a decision.

Advertisement

After taking a seat at the Roadhouse, Hageman tried all eight cuts available on the menu, noting that the chain's bone-in ribeye was the best of the bunch. The steak earned the top spot partly due to how masterfully it was cooked, making it tender to the touch. Of course, taste is subjective, and every Texas Roadhouse chef is different. However, if the chain is consistent across the board, you can't go wrong with a delicious bone-in ribeye. Like any other bone-in meat, Hageman notes that the bites closer to the bone are the most flavorful, thanks to the marrow that enhances the flavor as it cooks.