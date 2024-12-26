The Best Cut Of Steak At Texas Roadhouse Is Worth Every Penny
If you walk into a Texas Roadhouse, you probably want a steak. Your waiter might even direct you to the butcher's case so you can choose your preferred cut before it hits the grill. Even as you browse the menu for the cut of steak that will soon become your meal, the best option might not be immediately clear. Luckily for your appetite, Tasting Table's very own Megan Hageman has ranked every steak at Texas Roadhouse so that you don't have to waste time circling a decision.
After taking a seat at the Roadhouse, Hageman tried all eight cuts available on the menu, noting that the chain's bone-in ribeye was the best of the bunch. The steak earned the top spot partly due to how masterfully it was cooked, making it tender to the touch. Of course, taste is subjective, and every Texas Roadhouse chef is different. However, if the chain is consistent across the board, you can't go wrong with a delicious bone-in ribeye. Like any other bone-in meat, Hageman notes that the bites closer to the bone are the most flavorful, thanks to the marrow that enhances the flavor as it cooks.
More reasons why Texas Roadhouse's bone-in ribeye is its best steak
Unsurprisingly, the bone-in ribeye is the second-most expensive steak on Texas Roadhouse's menu, but you probably expect a pricier meal when you eat a ribeye out, anyway. After all, it's costly even at the butcher's. For context, a 20-ounce bone-in ribeye at the Texas Roadhouse in Teterboro, New Jersey, is priced at $30.99. Since it comes with two sides — anything from mashed potatoes to a house salad — it's a reasonable deal when compared to more high-end steakhouses like Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, where the bone-in Cowboy Ribeye goes for $80.
The ribeye is cut from the part of the cow that doesn't experience much movement. Therefore, this pricier cut is more tender and flavorful; with the bone still attached, that marrow enhances the taste even more. Additionally, there's all of the marbling from the fat, which is exactly why one should buy bone-in ribeyes, perhaps to try our bone-in ribeye with rosemary, garlic, and thyme recipe when you can't make it to your local Texas Roadhouse.
Still don't believe that the Texas Roadhouse bone-in ribeye is worth the bill? Aside from Tasting Table, many patrons of the establishment have taken to Reddit to praise the masterfully crafted cut as the chain's very best.