The Classic Comfort Food You Should Always Pass On At Outback Steakhouse

Few recipes can deliver the satisfying comfort that a well-made bowl of chili can offer. When a chili order is placed, the anticipation of a filling bowl of seasoned ingredients can send taste buds into overdrive. Unfortunately, one of our writers' hopes for banishing hunger failed to meet reality. Tasmanian Chili was first placed onto Outback Steakhouse tables in 2021, and the recipe was solid enough to take home several awards at various Texan chili competitions. This was a promising start for a bean-free chili recipe; however, our Tasting Table team writer experienced a serving far less deserving of any award.

While ranking popular menu items found at the restaurant, Outback's chili toppled towards the bottom of our list. A recipe that should be filled with tender pieces of seasoned steak was far more lackluster. This doesn't simply refer to the amount brought to the table. One reviewer on Facebook complained not only about a partially full cup but also that the recipe seemed to be "lacking something." Sadly, these aren't the only disappointed responses.