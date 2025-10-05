The Classic Comfort Food You Should Always Pass On At Outback Steakhouse
Few recipes can deliver the satisfying comfort that a well-made bowl of chili can offer. When a chili order is placed, the anticipation of a filling bowl of seasoned ingredients can send taste buds into overdrive. Unfortunately, one of our writers' hopes for banishing hunger failed to meet reality. Tasmanian Chili was first placed onto Outback Steakhouse tables in 2021, and the recipe was solid enough to take home several awards at various Texan chili competitions. This was a promising start for a bean-free chili recipe; however, our Tasting Table team writer experienced a serving far less deserving of any award.
While ranking popular menu items found at the restaurant, Outback's chili toppled towards the bottom of our list. A recipe that should be filled with tender pieces of seasoned steak was far more lackluster. This doesn't simply refer to the amount brought to the table. One reviewer on Facebook complained not only about a partially full cup but also that the recipe seemed to be "lacking something." Sadly, these aren't the only disappointed responses.
Some dishes are better made at home
While chili should be a reliable order at any establishment, Outback's Tasmanian Chili has made it onto our list of dishes you should avoid ordering at the restaurant. "Had the chili a few weeks ago. Not great. Not terrible either," wrote one Redditor. "Just kind of there." While spicy, Outback's Tasmanian chili dish certainly doesn't pack much in the way of meat. The thin, watery dish seems to need more ingredients to muscle up the order. This could be due to pre-made ingredients, and not necessarily due to any fault of an Outback chef.
"Outback went to pre-packaged chili base about a year ago unfortunately," revealed another Redditor. "The beef gets chopped up and cooked and added to the chili base." Should cravings for comfort strike, copycat recipes have appeared online so that the ratio of steak, spices, chipotle chile, and the tomato base can be in your own hands instead of left to chance at a restaurant.