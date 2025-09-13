This Iconic Chain Restaurant Ranks Dead Last For Ribeye Steak Quality
Ribeye is one of the most popular cuts of steak, but because it's so beloved, it's also heavily critiqued. Diners expect a lot when they order a ribeye — whether it's boneless or bone-in, seared on a flat top or grilled over an open flame. With so many variables, it's not always easy to know where to find a truly great ribeye. In our ranking of 11 chain restaurants' ribeye steaks, Outback Steakhouse landed at the bottom.
To evaluate each steakhouse chain, our team analyzed thousands of online reviews alongside other Tasting Table food experts' dining experiences to determine which ribeyes received the most praise and the fewest gripes. While some diners genuinely enjoy Outback's steaks, the consensus suggests that many left disappointed. Reviewers frequently described the 13-ounce boneless and 18-ounce bone-in ribeyes as tough and gristly, with seasoning that leaned too salty or heavy-handed.
The feedback highlights how personal steak preferences are, but it also shows that the default preparation may not deliver the ideal ribeye for most people. On the bright side, Outback gives diners flexibility. You can order your steak lightly seasoned, plain, or with no butter or oil, and request the seasoning on the side. Adjusting the seasoning or cooking method could turn a disappointing default cut into a plate you enjoy. Ribeye perfection sometimes takes experimentation, and this chain at least allows you to tailor your order. With a little attention, you might still find a way to make it work for your taste.
How to actually enjoy a ribeye
Eating a ribeye is about more than just the cut — it's about the enjoyment. Many reviewers noted that even a mediocre chain steak tastes better when you dine in. Being in the restaurant ensures the steak arrives at the right temperature, is plated properly, and gives you the full sensory experience. Watching a server carve a perfectly cooked ribeye, or smelling the sear from the grill as it arrives at the table, can make a big difference compared to delivery or takeout, where temperature and presentation often suffer.
If you're feeling adventurous, cooking your own ribeye at home can give you total control over flavor and doneness. Start with a well-marbled cut, season it lightly with salt and pepper, and sear it over high heat before finishing in the oven or on a lower flame. Using a meat thermometer ensures perfect doneness, and you can adjust the seasoning to your liking. This method gives you the ability to replicate restaurant-quality ribeye without leaving the house.
For those who prefer a tried-and-true dining option, consider chains that ranked highly for ribeye, like The Capital Grille or Smith & Wollensky. These establishments consistently delivered juicy, tender steaks that reviewers raved about, often with just the right seasoning and perfectly executed cooking. With the right approach — dining out wisely or cooking at home — ribeye can always live up to its reputation as a true steakhouse indulgence.