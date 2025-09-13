This Iconic Chain Restaurant Ranks Dead Last For Ribeye Steak Quality

Ribeye is one of the most popular cuts of steak, but because it's so beloved, it's also heavily critiqued. Diners expect a lot when they order a ribeye — whether it's boneless or bone-in, seared on a flat top or grilled over an open flame. With so many variables, it's not always easy to know where to find a truly great ribeye. In our ranking of 11 chain restaurants' ribeye steaks, Outback Steakhouse landed at the bottom.

To evaluate each steakhouse chain, our team analyzed thousands of online reviews alongside other Tasting Table food experts' dining experiences to determine which ribeyes received the most praise and the fewest gripes. While some diners genuinely enjoy Outback's steaks, the consensus suggests that many left disappointed. Reviewers frequently described the 13-ounce boneless and 18-ounce bone-in ribeyes as tough and gristly, with seasoning that leaned too salty or heavy-handed.

The feedback highlights how personal steak preferences are, but it also shows that the default preparation may not deliver the ideal ribeye for most people. On the bright side, Outback gives diners flexibility. You can order your steak lightly seasoned, plain, or with no butter or oil, and request the seasoning on the side. Adjusting the seasoning or cooking method could turn a disappointing default cut into a plate you enjoy. Ribeye perfection sometimes takes experimentation, and this chain at least allows you to tailor your order. With a little attention, you might still find a way to make it work for your taste.