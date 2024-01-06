18 Best Spots For A Ribeye Steak In New York City
The famous ribeye steak, which is cut from a side of beef's rib section and includes variations such as the cowboy cut steak or the tomahawk chop, is revered among carnivores the world over. A quality ribeye comes with an exquisite balance of fat and tenderness, a succulent texture, and robust flavor, making it a prime choice among steak enthusiasts, often even more so than prime rib — pun intended.
What sets the ribeye apart is its generous marbling, the intricate pattern of fat woven throughout the muscle fibers. This marbling not only contributes to the steak's tenderness but also elevates its flavor profile. As the steak cooks, the marbled fat melts, basting the meat and imparting a richness that is both indulgent and savory. When grilled, the ribeye offers a delightful contrast between the crispy exterior and the melt-in-your-mouth interior. Its versatility extends from backyard barbecues to upscale dining establishments, proving its universal appeal.
So, let's take a look at which dining establishments in New York City offer some of the best ribeye steaks. The following list is based on a review of the overall qualities of a restaurant, with particular attention paid to the menu's ribeye.
Gallaghers
The Michelin Guide singles out the ribeye at Gallaghers, a longtime Midtown steakhouse, as a particularly delicious item on the menu, calling it "mouthwateringly tender" and indicating that it is further complemented by the house sauce. The rib steak may be one of the priciest items on the menu, but at Gallaghers the old adage "you get what you pay for" rings truer than ever.
In classic New York steakhouse style, the items on the raw bar are not too shabby either, and a half dozen littleneck clams might be just what you need to get your appetite ready for that ribeye. Pair it all with some simple but tempting vegetable sides.
Hawksmoor
It may seem like the last thing that New York needs is another steakhouse, and especially one that is part of a London-based chain. After all, New York invented the modern-day steakhouse concept, so what could London have to offer? As it turns out, quite a lot.
For one, this Flatiron District dining destination cooks its steaks over charcoal, which gives them extra depth of flavor. Secondly, it provides a standout ribeye that rivals many other steakhouses in the city, home grown or otherwise. Although you will drop a good $70 on a ribeye here, you can also order a fine rump steak for $40 if you're in a more parsimonious mood.
Vinyl Steakhouse
The name of this restaurant in the Flatiron District doesn't refer to the meat, thankfully. It is called Vinyl because it features a collection of 2,000 vinyl records, many of which you will have the pleasure of listening to during your visit.
But we're not here to talk about what's on the playlist. The menu will tell you everything you need to know about the food, except that if you want to make sure to have a good time, you should order the cowboy ribeye for two. This may seem like a lot, but in this case, you can't have too much of a good thing.
Gage & Tollner
At Gage & Tollner in Brooklyn, the ribeye is grass-fed and dry-aged, and as if that weren't grand enough for you, it's also butter-basted and served with garlic confit and seared lemon. And the steaks are not the only grand thing at Gage & Tollner.
The New York Times reports that much of the decor has retained the charm of the location's establishment in 1892. And the historical approach extends to the bar, where vintage cocktails — including seven martini variations — pay homage to the past. As for the rest of the menu, the Spanish mackerel or sunflower and field bean risotto are great options for any diners in your party who aren't looking for a big steak dinner.
Francie
This Williamsburg eatery, located in a former bank building with impressive ceilings, offers more than just a classic steak. Its dry-aged, bone-in ribeye is the dish to get here. It weighs a hefty 40 ounces and comes from a farm in Kansas, where the meat undergoes a meticulous aging process of 21 days even before the restaurant gets its hands on it, according to Robb Report.
Then the ribeye is rubbed with a blend of maple syrup, garlic, and rosemary before being chilled for an additional seven days. Once the meat is ready to be presented to diners, it is grilled and roasted before being immersed in butter — and leftover butter is then turned into the next day's hollandaise sauce, which further complements the ribeye.
St. Anselm
At St. Anselm in Williamsburg, every steak is a good steak, but if you're up for a splurge, you will be rewarded in kind. So although the butcher's steak, which sells for $29, is perfectly enjoyable, the ax handle ribeye will blow you away.
First of all, the entire rib bone is left attached throughout the cooking process, which provides for a fun presentation and extra meat. Second, the meat is topped with nothing but salt, pepper, and butter, which helps to bring out the flavor of the meat without distraction. Lastly, these beauties come in different sizes, so you can order a smaller one if that is what best fits your budget or appetite.
American Cut
The American Cut steakhouse in Tribeca provides exactly what its name says: a good old fashioned American meat experience. It also stands out for its varied selection of ribeye steaks. Not only can you get a classic bone-in ribeye here, but you can also enjoy the exceptional 30-day dry-aged tomahawk chop, and even a pastrami ribeye served with whole grain mustard and caraway butter.
The tomahawk in particular is the pièce de résistance, as much thought has gone into its preparation. In addition to being cooked and broiled to bring out the perfect crust, it is also flambéed right in front of guests at their tables with a delicious marrow butter, according to The New York Times.
Quality Meats
The ribeye at Quality Meats, in Midtown, is undoubtedly of high quality, as the restaurant's name suggests. But there are many ways to provide quality, and this restaurant does it by sourcing its 50-ounce bone-in, dry-aged tomahawk ribeye from a ranch in Washington State, according to Robb Report.
The meat is then rubbed with fresh herbs and garlic and topped with butter as it cooks on low heat for several hours. The finishing touch is a stint in the broiler before serving. And don't be afraid to try the horseradish cream with it — this is a hearty steak that can handle the strongest of condiments.
Porter House
Although the name of this Columbus Circle restaurant might make you want to try the porterhouse steak, it would be a mistake to miss out on the chili-rubbed boneless ribeye with roasted chilies and agave, or the cowboy rib steak served with wild arugula. The chef here starts out with top-quality meat and then elevates it further.
In fact, all the beef on the menu at Porter House is USDA prime beef sourced from celebrity butcher Pat LaFrieda, one of the top purveyors of meat in America, and one of the most popular providers for high-end New York restaurants. LaFrieda gives the option of purchasing steaks that have been aged for between 21 and 60 days, according to Thrillist, which is no easy thing. Pair your steak with a delicious sauce, such as chimichurri or bearnaise.
Bowery Meat Company
According to New York Magazine, the chef at Bowery Meat Company — unsurprisingly found in the Bowery — is "one of New York's most accomplished meat cooks." So although this restaurant excels in preparing all sorts of dishes, including vegetarian options like the buffalo mozzarella ravioli with truffles, meats are at their best here, especially the ribeyes.
Among these are the certified kosher-style ribeye with roasted cipollini, the prime bone-in rib steak with shishito peppers, or the prime 40-ounce 30-day dry-aged tomahawk served with shishito peppers, garlic confit, and shallots, which serves two. In order words, there are high-quality options to suit a range of tastes and budgets.
4 Charles Prime Rib
4 Charles Prime Rib, in the West Village, is notoriously difficult to get into, even in a city where reservations can be challenging for a lot of great restaurants. But if you do manage to snag a spot, we recommend making a beeline for the 22-ounce dry-aged bone-in ribeye steak served with bearnaise sauce, as you might never get a chance to try it again.
And since this is a hefty meal, you can balance it out with a little gem salad with avocado and fine herbs. Although this might not sound like much, everything is good at 4 Charles Prime Rib, even the salads, and it might be just what you need to keep you from staying up all night with the meat sweats.
Smith & Wollensky
This Midtown East steakhouse is an ideal spot for any rib-related meats, including the bone-in rib steak, the Cajun rib steak, and the classic 26-ounce prime rib. For an optimal experience, pair your meat selection with the house hash browns, sautéed spinach, and a glass of full-bodied red wine.
If that seems like too much for a Tuesday night, drop into its sister eatery next door, Wollensky's Grill, for the roast beef hash, which New York Magazine says is "probably the finest example of that old fresser's favorite" in the city. The selection of seafood at Smith & Wollensky is respectable as well, with plenty of great items on the raw bar menu, not to mention the live Maine lobsters.
Wolfgang's Steakhouse
Frank Bruni of The New York Times recommended the ribeye at Wolfgang's Steakhouse, and that's pretty high praise. This is especially so since around the time he was recommending it to his readers, Bruni also dined at the famous Peter Luger — long considered one of the best steakhouses in New York City — where founder Wolfgang Zwiener served as head waiter for years.
As Bruni reported, many of Peter Luger's most successful tricks are on evidence at Wolfgang's, which also dry-ages its beef on-site using similar techniques. At the same time, Wolfgang's provides diners with a variety of non-steak options, such as salads and seafood.
Multiple locations
Yoon Haeundae Galbi
The ribeye at Yoon Haeundae Galbi in Midtown is dry-aged for 28 days before it is barbecued, and can be paired with potato noodles, kimchi stew, or grilled mushrooms. There is also a steak tartare prepared with ribeye and served with Asian pears and chives. Either way, you're in good hands here, especially when it comes to ribeye.
According to The New York Times, many of the recipes here hail from the chef's grandfather's original restaurant in Busan, South Korea, which lends the place an extra air of authenticity. These Korean BBQ recipes seem to stand out on the menu. Although everything on it is good, the original family recipes are exceptional.
Delmonico's
This steakhouse in the Financial District has roots dating back to 1837, making it one of the oldest restaurants across the United States. And when you manage to stay alive and well for that long in a city like New York (or anywhere, for that matter), you learn to curate your menu pretty well. One of the top items on this menu is the 22-ounce dry-aged bone-in ribeye, which hails from a South Dakota ranch.
Another standout feature of this steakhouse is that your ribeye will be served by waiters wearing tuxedo vests while you're surrounded by a real Gilded Age sort of feel. The steak is just as opulent as the surroundings, which makes for a fully harmonious meal.
Jake's Steakhouse
The 35-day dry-aged bone-in ribeye at Jake's Steakhouse in the Bronx is just as good as what you would find at many classic Manhattan steakhouses. Order it with a side of creamed spinach, garlic mashed potatoes, or lobster truffle mac and cheese.
Jake's, which also has a Long Island location, is well-known for its wet-aged steaks — an anomaly in New York, which is dominated by dry-aged beef cuts. Just be sure to bring cash if you want to save some money. Although credit cards are accepted, the restaurant charges extra for using them.
Christos Steak House
This eatery in Astoria brings us the ideal combination of steak and Mediterranean cooking, where high-quality meat is expertly combined with fresh Mediterranean herbs. To illustrate this point, check out the 24-ounce cowboy-cut ribeye steak, served with dried mountain oregano, coarse sea salt, and butter.
This ribeye, along with the other cuts of beef at Christos, is aged on the premises, providing maximum flavor and tenderness. Make the most of this Mediterranean experience by pairing your steak with a Greek salad, like the horiatiki served with a red wine vinaigrette, or the prasini, comprised of romaine lettuce, dill, scallions, feta cheese, and green olives.
Ruddy & Dean
This steakhouse proves that a good ribeye can be found well outside of Manhattan and Brooklyn. Anyone in Staten Island can stay put and be just fine. All steak dinners at Ruddy & Dean, including the 18-ounce ribeye, come with two sides, which include mashed potatoes, green beans, broccoli, sauteed spinach, or fries.
Meanwhile, you can go all out with the sauces, such as fresh horseradish, homemade onion relish, and beurre monté. Ruddy & Dean is "Staten Island's answer to Peter Luger," according to CBS New York, with the steaks aged for 14 to 21 days before they're cooked and finished on high heat to achieve that coveted crisp exterior. And if you're still missing Manhattan, don't worry. You can get a pretty good view of it from the restaurant's rooftop.
Methodology
We selected restaurants based on their overall quality as reported in multiple professional reviews (like New York Magazine or the Michelin Guide) and through personal experience. Among this selection, we searched for reviews that specifically mentioned ribeye as a particular specialty of a restaurant, and included those on this list.