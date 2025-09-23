Avoid Ordering One Red Lobster Side Dish Unless You Want A Mushy Mess

Red Lobster has many popular menu items that we adore, including the fan favorite cheddar bay biscuits and seafood dishes like the white wine and garlic mussels and the Bar Harbor Lobster Bake. However, there are also tons of menu items you should think twice about ordering from Red Lobster. And, somewhat surprisingly, one dish you should definitely avoid is their french fries. This is pretty shocking because french fries usually taste better at a restaurant than at home, but this sadly isn't the case at Red Lobster. We were hoping for crisp, hot fries fresh out of the fryer, and what we got instead was a mushy mess. The potatoes they use are anything but fresh, let alone hand-cut. It was obvious that they were just frozen fries haphazardly thrown into a fryer with none of the care and precision required of the process.

These fries were soggy, soft, and super oily, lacking all of the textures and flavors you'd expect of french fries or even just fried food in general. There was no crunchy exterior to contrast a pillowy interior pulp either. They were also flavorless, a sad reality that not even copious amounts of ketchup could overcome. So, simply avoid this mushy mess and leave french fries out of your Red Lobster order. Apparently, potatoes in general aren't their forte as Tasting Table also felt that the baked potato is another side that this chain restaurant somehow managed to botch completely.