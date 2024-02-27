12 Items You Should Think Twice About Ordering From Red Lobster

Who among us hasn't fantasized about the possibility of engoring ourselves on lobster, shrimp, and crab until we burst at the seams? The dream of an endless seafood binge has become a reality thanks to Red Lobster, a household name in the fruits of the sea since 1968. In 2023, the company made headlines when its all-you-can-eat shrimp promotion backfired and cost the brand nearly $13 million. The same mistake befell the chain back in 2003 when endless snow crab was introduced to its menu during record-high crab prices. We're sensing a pattern here.

But the aquatic escapades don't stop there. Red Lobster's renowned Lobsterfest, a celebration of all things lobster with special menu items that feature everyone's favorite bottom feeder, caters to the inner crustacean connoisseur in each of us. And let's not forget the crème de la crème — Red Lobster's amazing cheddar biscuits. Essentially, if you're a spirited shellfish supporter, Red Lobster beckons, as long as you hold your guard high.

Amid the siren call of all-you-can-eat wonders, it's not all sunshine and rainbows at Red Lobster (although its promotions sound too good to be true). While the meals at this famous establishment will undoubtedly quench that maritime craving, some items are better left untouched. Drawing on the firsthand encounters of a seafood aficionado, coupled with customer reviews and articles, I've assembled a catalog of Red Lobster's menu offerings that transform a delightful seafood reverie into a plunge into the depths of a deep-sea nightmare.