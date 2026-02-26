Outback Steakhouse Shines For Its Meat, But This Menu Category Is A Different Story

Everyone knows you go to Outback Steakhouse for the steaks (and the bloomin' onion). While most establishments like this do have some other menu items, you generally want to be wary of the seafood on a steakhouse menu. But how does Outback's seafood menu stack up to that of other steakhouses? Maybe you or one of your dinner companions avoids red meat, but they still deserve some fried onion strips and your company!

There are five seafood entrees on Outback's menu: Seared ahi tuna, grilled shrimp on the barbie, steamed lobster tails, and then two salmon dishes, one grilled and one topped with shrimp and mushrooms tossed in a creamy sauce. Additionally, there are three different shrimp-based appetizers, and you can add salmon or shrimp to some of the entree salads, as well. So, while the seafood offerings are sparse compared to the meat section of the menu, there are some pretty varied options available to you.

Does that mean you should order seafood at Outback, though? Outback's lobster tail does rank among the steakhouse chain lobster dishes worth ordering, according to us here at Tasting Table. That being said, the grilled shrimp and salmon don't get high marks. Yelp reviews are mostly unfavorable; many say that both the salmon and shrimp are overcooked and too expensive for what you get. And we labeled the grilled shrimp appetizer as one you should never order at Outback Steakhouse. However, the coconut shrimp went viral on TikTok and has tons of devoted fans across the internet.