Outback Steakhouse Shines For Its Meat, But This Menu Category Is A Different Story
Everyone knows you go to Outback Steakhouse for the steaks (and the bloomin' onion). While most establishments like this do have some other menu items, you generally want to be wary of the seafood on a steakhouse menu. But how does Outback's seafood menu stack up to that of other steakhouses? Maybe you or one of your dinner companions avoids red meat, but they still deserve some fried onion strips and your company!
There are five seafood entrees on Outback's menu: Seared ahi tuna, grilled shrimp on the barbie, steamed lobster tails, and then two salmon dishes, one grilled and one topped with shrimp and mushrooms tossed in a creamy sauce. Additionally, there are three different shrimp-based appetizers, and you can add salmon or shrimp to some of the entree salads, as well. So, while the seafood offerings are sparse compared to the meat section of the menu, there are some pretty varied options available to you.
Does that mean you should order seafood at Outback, though? Outback's lobster tail does rank among the steakhouse chain lobster dishes worth ordering, according to us here at Tasting Table. That being said, the grilled shrimp and salmon don't get high marks. Yelp reviews are mostly unfavorable; many say that both the salmon and shrimp are overcooked and too expensive for what you get. And we labeled the grilled shrimp appetizer as one you should never order at Outback Steakhouse. However, the coconut shrimp went viral on TikTok and has tons of devoted fans across the internet.
Most of Outback's seafood is C food, but what about other steakhouse chains?
So, you might want to skip the shrimp and salmon entrees at Outback, but are there other steakhouse chains where the seafood isn't so subpar? Unfortunately, Texas Roadhouse is also great for steak but lacks quality seafood offerings. But there are some steakhouse chains that customers say serve up pretty quality seafood. Some of those include Mastro's, Fleming's, Fogo de Chão, Shula's, and Ocean Prime.
At Ocean Prime in particular, seafood is a larger part of the menu. Raw oysters, crab cakes, and even sushi make up a large portion of the offerings. It makes sense that with a name like Ocean Prime, the restaurant is a true surf and turf experience.
But if you're really craving seafood, there are plenty of dedicated seafood chain restaurants that actually focus on fish. Some even have meat on the menu if there happens to be someone along for the meal who doesn't eat fish! You can get a ribeye at Legal Sea Foods or even filet mignon at Red Lobster. Now, would we recommend ordering those over the seafood items? Probably not. But just like when a pescatarian finds themselves at Outback Steakhouse, we appreciate that there is something for everyone.