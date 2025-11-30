Be Wary Of The Seafood On A Steakhouse Menu. Here's Why

It's fairly common to go out to a steakhouse and find a portion of the menu dedicated to "Surf & Turf." Indeed, you've probably been looking forward to the famed lobster and filet mignon pairing all week, daydreaming about the butter-soaked crustacean and perfectly grilled filet that just melts in your mouth. While foodie historians still debate the exact origin of surf and turf, there's no denying that it plays a pivotal role in American steakhouse culture — but it might be worth it to rethink that cod, according to Frankie Weinberg, Restaurant Manager/Co-Owner of Good Catch Thai Urban Cuisine and Pomelo, and Management Professor at Loyola University.

"My broadest two considerations here, with regard to ordering fish at a steakhouse, would be (1) turnover/freshness, and (2) preparation quality," Weinberg says, urging customers to consider whether they trust the steakhouse before ordering. Weinberg explains that "low turnover" can mean "less freshness or higher likelihood of frozen fish," which can negatively impact both taste and quality (here's how the meaty parts of fish can indicate freshness). He recommends some digital recon before arriving at the steakhouse, or "look[ing] around at the restaurant when you get there to see what people are ordering, and ask[ing] yourself, 'Is this a restaurant that offers the same fish specials often that people regularly turn out for?'" If the answer to that questions is yes, then Weinberg says "freshness should be less of a concern."