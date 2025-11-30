Be Wary Of The Seafood On A Steakhouse Menu. Here's Why
It's fairly common to go out to a steakhouse and find a portion of the menu dedicated to "Surf & Turf." Indeed, you've probably been looking forward to the famed lobster and filet mignon pairing all week, daydreaming about the butter-soaked crustacean and perfectly grilled filet that just melts in your mouth. While foodie historians still debate the exact origin of surf and turf, there's no denying that it plays a pivotal role in American steakhouse culture — but it might be worth it to rethink that cod, according to Frankie Weinberg, Restaurant Manager/Co-Owner of Good Catch Thai Urban Cuisine and Pomelo, and Management Professor at Loyola University.
"My broadest two considerations here, with regard to ordering fish at a steakhouse, would be (1) turnover/freshness, and (2) preparation quality," Weinberg says, urging customers to consider whether they trust the steakhouse before ordering. Weinberg explains that "low turnover" can mean "less freshness or higher likelihood of frozen fish," which can negatively impact both taste and quality (here's how the meaty parts of fish can indicate freshness). He recommends some digital recon before arriving at the steakhouse, or "look[ing] around at the restaurant when you get there to see what people are ordering, and ask[ing] yourself, 'Is this a restaurant that offers the same fish specials often that people regularly turn out for?'" If the answer to that questions is yes, then Weinberg says "freshness should be less of a concern."
If you're craving seafood at a steakhouse, go for the 'heartier' fish
Although it's worth being wary, you don't necessarily need to avoid seafood at steakhouses altogether. In fact, Weinberg himself has "on numerous occasions ordered fish at a steakhouse, but when I do, I tend to be thoughtful of which type of fish I'm ordering." Plus, our readers voted seafood as the best non-steak entree at a steakhouse. The golden ticket, according to Weinberg, is sticking with "heartier fish that can stand up well to grilling, broiling, and other techniques that are common for steakhouse chefs." When you think about it, you wouldn't show up to a bakery and expect them to know how to craft a cocktail. Steakhouses are the same way.
Weinberg explains that typically "options like salmon, tuna, and swordfish tend to hold up well to these types of preparation," while also highlighting various kinds of shellfish, broiled lobsters, and crab cakes. It's important to consider whether you're comfortable ordering one of the 12 best types of fish for grilling, such as salmon, tuna, or swordfish, or if you're a little iffy about ordering a delicate fish like tilapia while your seatmate orders a tomahawk. It's probably a better bet to go with a bass than a flounder and save yourself a whole lot of disappointment, but then again, there are probably plenty of steak entrees to choose from in the meantime.