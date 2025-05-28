12 Best Types Of Fish For Grilling

If you own a grill, chances are you're out there slapping some meat on it as soon as the weather warms up each spring. But meat isn't your only option, of course. Grilling vegetables brings out their flavors, and many fruits are great on the grill, too. Also, if you live near the coast or a lake with good angling, you'll know that fish is a great choice.

Now this is a subject that's dear to my heart, as a chef and former restaurateur who was born and raised on Canada's East Coast. Not only were my restaurants seafood-forward, I'm descended from a long line of fishermen (I even took a semester away from college to fish with my father and uncle).

Grilling does wonderful things for fish, just as it does for meat. Grilled fish gets that same tell-tale whiff of smoke flavor, the same tasty brown grill marks, and the same quick, high-temperature cooking. The main difference is that while meats and poultry are reliably sturdy enough to grill, not all fish can stand up to the heat and handling. So to stack the odds in your favor, here are 12 fish that cook well on the grill.