9 Common Mistakes To Avoid When Cooking Mahi Mahi

Mahi mahi is a white fish known for its thick, hearty texture and mild taste. Most mahi mahi is found primarily in the Pacific Ocean surrounding Hawaii, but it's also fished in smaller quantities in the waters of the Caribbean Sea, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Atlantic Ocean. Also known as dorado or dolphinfish – don't worry, it has no relation to actual dolphins – mahi mahi earned the moniker dolphinfish because of its tendency to swim in front of ships, like dolphins.

As a personal chef, mahi mahi was a staple on my clients' menus for years because it's simple to prepare and versatile. It has a mild, slightly sweet flavor that can handle ingredients with big flavors. Its thick texture makes it perfect for a variety of cooking methods. You can pan-sear mahi mahi, bake it to perfection, grill it or fry it.

Like most fish, mahi mahi is relatively easy to cook, but it's equally easy to ruin if you aren't careful. If you can avoid these common mistakes people make when cooking mahi mahi, you'll be set up for success.