Bobby Flay's Trick For Perfectly Grilling Whole Fish

The intense, smoky heat of a grill is ideal for cooking whole fish. Do it right and you'll be blessed with crispy, charred skin, tender flesh, and an inviting aroma in every bite. But if you're getting it wrong, Bobby Flay has a useful trick for perfectly grilling whole fish every time; making incisions along the skin so it can barbecue uniformly. This technique is super-simple to master as long as you have a sharp knife that can effortlessly cut through the skin. All you need to do is make a few shallow incisions that are about an inch and a half to two inches apart.

Now, slashing fish along its length before grilling isn't mandatory — take a look online and you'll find an abundance of grilled fish recipes that don't make any mention — but it does encourage the fish to cook more evenly and quickly, getting it perfect right down to the bone. As the thicker, meatier parts (behind the head and center) of a large fish will take longer to grill than thinner areas (the tail end), it's easy to overcook anything from sea bass and snapper to grouper and mullet. Making cuts along those thicker sections, provides an access point for the heat from the grill to get right into the middle of the fish, helping it cook at a uniform rate. This results in fish that's charred and smoky on the exterior but tender and flaky beneath the skin.