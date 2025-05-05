12 Types Of Red Fish, Explained
Just like other meats, fish can also be categorized into red and white varieties. This is generally distinguishable by eye, with the color of the fish's flesh being the major giveaway. Plus, these two types of fish have rather different characteristics. White fish, such as cod, sea bass, and haddock, tend to have firm flesh with a mild flavor. Red fish, on the other hand, typically have a greater fat content, which gives the flesh a richer taste and more tender mouthfeel.
There are a number of factors that determine how "red" the flesh of red fish may be. One significant contributor is diet. For example, salmon that often feed on shrimp and krill will adopt a reddish-pink color, which comes from carotenoid pigments in the crustaceans. A fish's activity level will also play a role in its color. Fish with long migratory routes (think tuna or mackerel) require a greater flow of oxygen to their muscles, and this is transported by a protein called myoglobin. Since myoglobin has a distinct red color, when there are higher levels of it in the muscle tissue, the flesh will take on a deeper shade.
According to the FDA, we should be eating two to three servings of fish per week. Red fish can be a fantastic choice for boosting your omega-3 intake, and many of these varieties have the added benefit of being low in mercury. There are more to choose from than you might think, too. So, let's get the low-down on 12 of the most notable types of red fish.
Tuna
One of the most popular red fish varieties in the United States, tuna can be enjoyed in many forms. Canned tuna is the most convenient way to consume this fish, with the flesh coming pre-cooked and packed in water, brine, or oil. There's a whole host of delicious canned tuna recipes, from salads and sandwiches to fish cakes and casseroles. Raw tuna steaks, a somewhat more elegant form of this fish, are also a popular choice. Cooking the tuna from its raw state allows for more control over how "done" it is, with the option to give the steaks just a quick sear on the outside while leaving the middle rare. Marinating or coating the steaks before cooking is always great idea, too (we're particularly partial to sesame-crusted tuna steak). Tuna is a staple in Japanese cuisine, where it's often found in sushi rolls or as delicate raw slices in sashimi.
There are numerous species of tuna, including albacore, skipjack, bigeye, and bluefin. Each will offer a slightly different texture and flavor, but generally, they will be meaty and mild. Tuna is also an excellent source of protein and omega-3, as well as vitamins D and B3. Do be mindful that some varieties have a greater mercury content than others. Albacore, one of the largest species, contains about three times the amount of mercury than smaller varieties, so it's best to eat this no more than once per week.
Mackerel
Mackerel is an excellent yet often overlooked option in the red fish world. Despite having a greater fat content than tuna (and the rich texture to match), it has a far milder taste than sardines or anchovies. Mackerel is exceptionally versatile and, like tuna, can be picked up in a handy canned form. Use it to upgrade a basic pasta dish, or serve it on toast with a squeeze of lemon. Whole, raw mackerel fillets can also be pan-fried or grilled, resulting in mouth-watering crispy skin and tender flesh. Smoked mackerel is another popular form of this fish, which is perfect for flaking into salads or dips.
Opt for mackerel and, as well as those all-important omega-3 fatty acids, you'll also be getting a nutritious boost of essential vitamins and minerals, including B6, B12, selenium, and iodine. Mercury-wise, certain types of mackerel are also among the safest fish to consume on the regular. In fact, Atlantic mackerel makes the FDA's "Best Choices" list, alongside anchovies, herring, and salmon. The smaller Spanish mackerel is another good choice. The large and richly-flavored King mackerel, on the other hand, has a high mercury content and should be enjoyed in moderation.
Horse mackerel
Despite its name, horse mackerel are not technically mackerel, but rather a member of the "Carangidae" family, which includes jacks and scads. Legend has it that smaller fish liked to ride on the backs of horse mackerel to travel across long distances, thus giving the fish its name. However, the name could also stem from the Dutch word "hors", which refers to the shallow area of water where the fish spawn.
Horse mackerel has a firmer texture than true mackerel, and boasts a delicate briny sweetness. This fish is especially popular in Japanese cuisine, where it's known as "aji" and features in a range of sushi dishes such as sashimi and nigiri. Deep-fried horse mackerel is another favorite, which involves coating the filleted fish in flour, egg, and panko breadcrumbs, before cooking in hot oil until wonderfully crispy. You can also bake, steam, or poach the fish, perhaps with some tangy and umami-rich additions to the poaching liquid, such as soy sauce, sake, and mirin. Though not commonly found in grocery stores, both fresh and canned horse mackerel can be purchased from many speciality fish mongers and online retailers.
Sardines
A flavorful and nutritious choice, sardines are another brilliantly versatile red fish variety. These small, oily fish have a rich, salty taste and meaty texture. Being conveniently shelf-stable and ready-to-eat, canned sardines have a wide variety of applications, whether you're whipping up a simple sandwich, crafting a creamy dip, or scattering them atop a homemade pizza. You'll find canned sardines packed in various liquids including brine, tomato sauce, and olive oil. One significant pro of eating canned sardines is their soft, edible bones. These provide a great source of calcium — a vital mineral that supports the health of our bones and teeth. Sardines are also rich in vitamins B12 and D, as well as potassium and iodine.
Fresh sardines are an equally delicious choice, and pair fantastically with aromatic flavors like garlic and chili. Try pan-frying or grilling them to get that skin gorgeously crispy. If you find the taste of sardines to be too strong, a top tip for mellowing out their fishy-ness is adding an acid to your dish. A simple squeeze of fresh lemon juice or a dollop of tangy tartar sauce would both do an excellent job of rounding out the rich flavors.
Bonito
Bonito comes from the same family as mackerel and tuna, but offers a uniquely rich, fishy taste and oily texture that many deem a somewhat acquired taste. Perhaps the most common way to consume this fish is in the form of bonito flakes, a popular Japanese ingredient. These are made by slicing, boiling, and de-boning the bonito, before smoking the fish and leaving it to dry and ferment for up to two years. The fish flesh is then shaved into delicate flakes, which have an intensely savory flavor. Bonito flakes can be used as a garnish or mixed with water to make dashi — an umami-rich broth that features in many Japanese dishes.
This fish can absolutely be cooked fresh, too. Try stuffing bonito fillets with sliced garlic and oregano, before roasting them in the oven alongside some potato wedges for a wholesome, Greek-style dish. Or, for another flavorful expression, pan-sear bonito steaks in sesame oil with some fiery fresh ginger and a splash of soy sauce. It's also great served flaked onto a slice of crusty bread, with some finely diced shallots, capers, and a spicy vinaigrette.
Red snapper
Prized for its mild, sweet, and slightly nutty flavor, red snapper is a crowd-pleasing fish with a firm texture, making it a leaner alternative to oilier varieties like sardines or mackerel. There are endless ways to prepare this fish, and a plethora of seasonings and aromatics will complement its delicate flavor beautifully. It can be grilled or roasted whole, and either rubbed or stuffed with a medley of herbs and spices such as parsley, garlic, and red pepper flakes. Red snapper's firm, flaky flesh is also ideal for baking. Try making panko-crusted red snapper to get a wonderfully crunchy texture, or topping the fish with an herbaceous pesto sauce and juicy lemon rounds before roasting. You could even slice the skinned fish into strips, pan-fry it with some Mexican-inspired seasonings, and toss into tacos with your favorite toppings. A crunchy cabbage slaw and creamy lime crema make amazing accompaniments.
Due to its moderate mercury content, the FDA advises eating red snapper no more than once per week. Consuming this fish will, however, give you a beneficial dose of the essential minerals selenium and magnesium, as well as vitamins D and E.
Trout
There are various species of trout, including the rainbow trout, cutthroat trout, and brook trout. While these are not always classed as red, those that consume a diet rich in pigments called astaxanthins will take on a distinctive reddish-pink hue. There can even be color variation within trout of the same species depending on the specific habitat they were fished from, and therefore the types of foods they ate. Sometimes, commercially farmed trout will intentionally be fed with astaxanthin-rich shrimp to give their flesh a more appealing color.
Whether pink or white, trout flesh is known for its delicate and slightly nutty taste. The mild, robust flesh is perfect for seasoning and marinating, with all kinds of flavoring options to choose from. To make a classic trout amandine, the filleted fish is dusted in flour, fried until golden, and finished off with an elegant almond and lemon-infused butter. Or, for an epic dukkah-crusted trout, brush the fish with a mixture of yogurt, lemon, garlic, and herbs, before scattering over the crunchy dukkah blend and baking everything in the oven.
Smoked trout is a common find at grocery stores, too. It tastes wonderful when blended into a dip alongside rich ingredients like sour cream, Parmesan, and cheddar, or flaked into a potato salad with plenty of fresh herbs. It can even be added to zucchini fritter batter for a flavorful protein boost.
Salmon
Salmon is part of the weekly dinner rotation for many, and we can absolutely see why. It has a rich, buttery texture with a mildly sweet, fishy flavor that's robust but not overpowering. Like trout, salmon gets its pink coloration from the carotenoid pigments in its diet, and this can vary in intensity from fish to fish. Wild sockeye salmon is a variety known for its striking red flesh, which comes from a krill and plankton-rich diet. It also boasts a meatier texture and bolder flavor than the more common, paler pink Atlantic salmon.
When it comes to cooking with salmon, there are so many delicious ways to prepare it. For a hassle-free approach, coat salmon fillets with a marinade of your choice and bake them in the oven. Honey-citrus salmon is always a winner, and the classic lemon garlic salmon is another easy and delicious dinner. Or, to amp up the umami richness, coat the fish in sweet and tangy miso marinade. Canned salmon won't disappoint, either. It's perfect for making salmon burgers or croquettes, stirring through pasta, or even crafting a sushi bake. And of course, who could forget the delightfully elegant smoked salmon — a worthy addition to any brunch plate, canapé, or bagel.
Red drum
Sometimes referred to as redfish, red drum are a large variety with silvery scales and a distinct black "eye spot" in the tail area. The red drum is a popular catch in recreational fishing due to its impressive appearance and aggressive, easy-to-lure nature.
Red drum is also acclaimed in the culinary realm, valued for its mild sweetness and firm, flaky flesh. It lends itself well to pretty much any cooking method, including baking, frying, and poaching. A brilliant technique is to brush skin-on red drum fillets with a spicy harissa paste, and cook them on the grill until the skin is lightly charred. Or, to make a Cajun-style blackened red drum dish, dip fillets into melted butter and rub them with a mixture of cayenne pepper, black pepper, lemon-pepper seasoning, garlic powder, and salt. Sear the fish in a pan to create a charred outer layer, then finish them off in the oven until cooked through and tender. Red drum's firm texture also makes it perfect for deep-frying in batter or breadcrumbs, and perhaps serving alongside a spicy remoulade sauce.
Ocean perch
Another rather confusingly-named fish, the ocean perch is not in fact a perch. True perch are freshwater fish with a green or yellowish coloring. Ocean perch, on the other hand, sit within the Scorpaenidae family. This comprises various types of scorpionfish that thrive in rocky areas of the sea floor. You might also see ocean perch referred to simply as "redfish" or "rockfish". Both the Pacific and Atlantic varieties of this fish feature a striking pink body, which makes them a show-stopping choice for serving whole, with the skin intact.
The flesh of ocean perch is firm and mild, so it's a fantastically versatile addition to your plate. Skinless fillets will taste great coated with warming spices and seasonings like paprika, mustard powder, and red pepper flakes, before oven-baking to perfection. If you're cooking the whole fish, skin and all, start by searing it until crisp. Then, add some aromatics like diced onion and garlic to the pan, as well as a splash of white wine, some briny capers, and fresh lemon slices. You can then put the lid on and let everything steam until the fish is cooked through.
Red mullet
A favorite in Mediterranean cuisine, red mullet is a species of goatfish with a bright, coral-pink coloration thanks to its crustacean-rich diet. Its flesh is firm and delicate. It's oilier than your typical white fish such as cod or haddock, but not quite as rich as that of other red fish like tuna or sardines. The skin of red mullet also has a subtle yet distinctive flavor, which is often described as shellfish-like. So, leave the skin on if you want the full taste experience!
Broiling is a go-to cooking method here. Just brush skin-on red mullet fillets with a little olive oil and sprinkle with some salt before transferring them to a roasting tray skin-side up, and placing this under your preheated broiler. After around seven minutes, the fish should be cooked through, with the skin nicely crisped up. You can then reserve any of the cooking juices to mix with some lemon juice, garlic, and fresh herbs like thyme or rosemary, before spooning the aromatic mixture all over the warm fish. Red mullet is great for roasting, too. Try brushing it with a tarragon-infused oil, or drizzling over some tangy balsamic vinegar before cooking.
Pacific saury
Pacific saury, known as "sanma" in Japan, is a beloved East-Asian delicacy. This fish is rich and oily, similar in texture and flavor to mackerel. It also has a uniquely elongated, sword-like shape that sets it apart from other red fish varieties. Interestingly, saury's internal organs don't accumulate waste products in the same way as other fish species, so there's no need to remove them before cooking.
A simple but totally delicious way to prepare this fish is by sprinkling the whole, de-scaled fish with salt and cooking it under the broiler until beautifully charred. You can then serve the warm saury with some Japanese-inspired garnishes, such as grated daikon radish and soy sauce. Braising is another effective technique, which gives the flesh an ultra-tender texture. For a Korean-inspired flavor, coat the fish in a mixture of soy sauce, chili paste, garlic, ginger, and sugar, before partially submerging it in an onion and daikon-infused broth, and simmering until tender. Pacific saury can even be served raw in sushi and sashimi dishes, where its bold flavor shines.