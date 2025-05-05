12 Types Of Red Fish, Explained

Just like other meats, fish can also be categorized into red and white varieties. This is generally distinguishable by eye, with the color of the fish's flesh being the major giveaway. Plus, these two types of fish have rather different characteristics. White fish, such as cod, sea bass, and haddock, tend to have firm flesh with a mild flavor. Red fish, on the other hand, typically have a greater fat content, which gives the flesh a richer taste and more tender mouthfeel.

There are a number of factors that determine how "red" the flesh of red fish may be. One significant contributor is diet. For example, salmon that often feed on shrimp and krill will adopt a reddish-pink color, which comes from carotenoid pigments in the crustaceans. A fish's activity level will also play a role in its color. Fish with long migratory routes (think tuna or mackerel) require a greater flow of oxygen to their muscles, and this is transported by a protein called myoglobin. Since myoglobin has a distinct red color, when there are higher levels of it in the muscle tissue, the flesh will take on a deeper shade.

According to the FDA, we should be eating two to three servings of fish per week. Red fish can be a fantastic choice for boosting your omega-3 intake, and many of these varieties have the added benefit of being low in mercury. There are more to choose from than you might think, too. So, let's get the low-down on 12 of the most notable types of red fish.