While canned anchovies are key to the most flavorful Caesar salad dressing and tinned tuna is the star of countless salads and sandwiches, canned mackerel is the versatile addition your pasta is missing. We consulted Charlotte Langley, founder of Nice Cans and Langley Foods, for her expertise on how best to use store-cupboard safe mackerel in your next pasta dish.

In case you're not familiar with canned mackerel, it's a mild yet umami-laden oily fish that's often compared in flavor and texture to canned tuna. Mackerel's flakey yet firm meat will hold its shape when added to pasta straight from the can, but it's also delicate enough to easily meld into a sauce, too.

Charlotte Langley says, "Mackerel offers a rich, savory taste and packs well into hearty pasta dishes. For an easy dish, combine it with spaghetti, garlic, olive oil, and chili flakes to make a spicy, savory sauce. For a creamy pasta, blend the mackerel into a tomato or cream base, add spinach, and top with lemon zest for brightness."

There are many brands of mackerel available in grocery stores and online. Safe Catch tinned mackerel is mercury tested and packed in olive oil, and this Fishwife slow smoked mackerel has additional chilli and garlic flavorings packed into the can.

