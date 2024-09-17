If you like to make sure that fish is on your weekly menu and want to switch things up a little bit, why not try this dukkah-crusted trout with lemon yogurt? From the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, this trout recipe is wonderfully simple to throw together and can be ready on the table in under 20 minutes — ideal for busy midweek dinners when you want to make sure you are still eating healthy.

A zesty and herby yogurt sauce is quickly blended together containing lemon, garlic, fresh chives, parsley, and cilantro, before being spread on the top of trout filets. The Egyptian nut, seed, and spice blend dukkah is then sprinkled on top of the yogurt before the fish goes into the oven to bake. The resulting dish is packed full of zingy and aromatic flavors, with the dukkah coating adding a delicious textural crunch to the dish. Perfect on top of a leafy green salad or paired with rice and steamed greens, this dukkah-crusted trout with lemon yogurt recipe will help switch things up from plain old grilled or baked fish.