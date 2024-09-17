Dukkah-Crusted Trout With Lemon Yogurt Recipe
If you like to make sure that fish is on your weekly menu and want to switch things up a little bit, why not try this dukkah-crusted trout with lemon yogurt? From the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, this trout recipe is wonderfully simple to throw together and can be ready on the table in under 20 minutes — ideal for busy midweek dinners when you want to make sure you are still eating healthy.
A zesty and herby yogurt sauce is quickly blended together containing lemon, garlic, fresh chives, parsley, and cilantro, before being spread on the top of trout filets. The Egyptian nut, seed, and spice blend dukkah is then sprinkled on top of the yogurt before the fish goes into the oven to bake. The resulting dish is packed full of zingy and aromatic flavors, with the dukkah coating adding a delicious textural crunch to the dish. Perfect on top of a leafy green salad or paired with rice and steamed greens, this dukkah-crusted trout with lemon yogurt recipe will help switch things up from plain old grilled or baked fish.
Gather the ingredients for this dukkah-crusted trout with lemon yogurt recipe
Aside from the trout fillets, you will need yogurt, a garlic clove, lemon juice, fresh chives, fresh parsley, fresh cilantro, salt, black pepper, and dukkah.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Line a baking dish
Line a baking dish with parchment paper.
Step 3: Begin the lemon yogurt
Add the yogurt, garlic clove, lemon juice, chives, parsley, cilantro, salt, and pepper to a food processor.
Step 4: Blend
Blend the mixture for 20 to 30 seconds then set aside.
Step 5: Dry the trout
Pat the trout fillets dry with paper towels.
Step 6: Prepare the trout
Transfer the trout fillets to the prepared baking dish.
Step 7: Coat with lemon yogurt
Spread roughly 1 teaspoon of the yogurt mixture over the top of each trout filet.
Step 8: Sprinkle with dukkah
Sprinkle 1 tablespoon dukkah over each yogurt-coated trout fillet.
Step 9: Bake
Transfer the trout to the oven and bake for 9 to 10 minutes.
Step 10: Serve
Remove from the oven and serve immediately with the remaining yogurt.
- ⅔ cup plain yogurt
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon fresh chives
- 1 tablespoon fresh parsley
- 1 tablespoon fresh cilantro
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 2 (4-ounce) trout filets
- 2 tablespoons Dukkah
Can you make this dukkah-crusted recipe with other types of fish?
Though both yogurt and dukkah pair exceptionally well with trout, that doesn't mean that you're limited to the single type of fish when making this recipe. Trout is in fact a close relative of salmon — both are oily types of fish and share a similar slightly sweet and nutty flavor, meaning that you can easily substitute salmon filets into this recipe in place of the trout, and you'll know that it will still taste good. Salmon is very similar to trout in size and cut, so you can sub in salmon and follow the recipe exactly as-is.
Arctic char is a less expensive alternative to salmon and trout, so it also poses as a viable option for this recipe. With pink-toned flesh that cooks up to be firm and flakey, char cooks up very similar to trout. Tilapia, haddock, and sole are other great options that will bake well in the oven and are mild enough to pair well with the flavors of the lemon yogurt and the aromatic, crunchy dukkah.
What is dukkah and what else can you use it for?
This trout recipe uses a dukkah spice blend to add heaps of flavor and texture to the resulting dish with minimal time and effort. If you've not cooked with dukkah before you'll soon come to love it for its amazing versatility and flavor. Dukkah is simply a fragrant and earthy spice, nut, and seed blend originating from Egypt, and it can either be bought in the store or made at home with the ingredients available to you in your cupboards. This magical mixture adds life to every dish in which it is included, and its uses go much farther than topping trout.
If you have dukkah leftover after making this recipe, why not serve it alongside the trout as a condiment? This nut and spice seasoning is traditionally served up alongside olive oil, so that bread can be dipped in the oil and then into the dukkah giving it a deliciously spiced and crunchy coating. Alternatively it can be used for its flavor and texture in salads, on roasted vegetables and meats, or sprinkled on top of everyone's favorite brunch option, smashed avocado toast, to transform your meals with its depth and complexity.