The Simple Trick To Mellow Out The Fishy Flavor Of Canned Sardines

As far as canned fish goes, sardines are one of the most widely available and versatile staples with plenty of canned brands to choose from. They're canned in brine, oil, and freshwater, imparting unique flavors to the meaty texture of sardines. That said, no matter the canning liquid, sardines still give off a fishy flavor. The simple trick to mellow out their fishy flavor is to add acid.

The source of the fishy smell and taste of saltwater fish like sardines is a chemical known as trimethylamine (TMA), which acid can neutralize. The science behind acid's effectiveness lies in pH and the desired balance between acids and bases. Trimethylamine is a base, so introducing an acid will cause a reaction that breaks TMA down into an acid salt and water. The salt dissolves in the water, thereby neutralizing the fishy smell and taste of sardines.

Acids come in many forms, each imparting unique and delicious tasting notes while neutralizing undesired fishiness. The most popular acid is citrus; fish filets are often served with a lemon slice to squeeze over them before you dig in. Another common acidic pairing is tartar sauce, made with lemon juice as well as ingredients like capers and pickles. Vinegar and tomato juice are also acidic ingredients that can temper the fishy flavor of canned sardines.