The Rich Cut Of Swordfish Everyone Should Try Once

Swordfish's culinary power is no secret. Delicate and subtle yet still flavorful enough to make an impact, this protein holds unparalleled versatility. Toss it on the grill and you're all set for an exquisite cookout. At fancy restaurants, you can easily find it drenched in a decadent sauce, ready to delight with every flaky spoonful. Right in the comforts of your kitchen, it's just the star ingredient needed to elevate any ordinary meal. More often than not, it's the steaks and loins that end up on the plates, but this fish has more to offer than just those popular cuts. Hidden in plain sight is the belly — an overlooked swordfish cut with much more to offer than you'd think.

Advertisement

Swordfish are often prized for their firmness. The belly, however, flips that expectation on its head with its buttery softness. Rich in fat, this cut possesses a butter-like silkiness that feels utterly refreshing to the swordfish-eating experience. It perfectly balances the line between meaty and tender, so even though it feels brand-new, you'll still get traces of the swordfish's distinctive texture at the end.

And the flavors? Well, it's a perfect match with the divine texture. Layered over the oceanic undertone is a subtle sweetness mixed with briny, savory nuances. Altogether, they create an umami richness that gets more enticing with each bite. When accompanied by a diverse range of spices and condiments, it's pure heaven.

Advertisement