Wow Your Guests At Your Next Cookout By Grilling A Whole Tuna Collar

There is a time and a place for pulling a culinary trick, especially one that may not be well known, out of your summer grilling sleeves or mits or whatever it is that makes you feel like the grill boss you are. Burgers, wings, barbecue — let the other grill masters have them. Because there's a super delicious and underrated cut of fish out there that's just the thing to impress your guests. Grilled whole tuna collars, with that perfect char on the outside and the most succulent fish meat you've ever had on the inside, are a showstopping dish that's perfect for your next cookout.

Fish collars are tender triangles of meat that come from behind the animal's clavicle. Each collar can weigh anywhere from 2 to 4 pounds and is surprisingly not difficult to prep if you buy them per piece. Keep in mind that one collar from a large tuna could be served as an entrée, so the amount of meat you'll get is going to be relative to the fish's size. That's what makes them fun as an appetizer — they're good for sharing.

While the collars from most medium to large-sized fish can be grilled, yellowfin tuna is a popular choice because it's high in demand. Known as hamachi kama, you may have enjoyed them charred to perfection at your favorite Japanese restaurant. You'll just need to keep three things in mind when grilling them at home for results that let everyone know you can cook a fish from tip to tail.