15 Varieties Of Tuna, Explained

Tuna is a truly global fish. Different varieties of tuna can be found in nearly every ocean, after all, and each type carries its own distinct qualities. Given the different textures, taste profiles, and culinary uses for various tuna species, this versatile fish can be found on countless plates across the world — including high-end sushi restaurants, classic Mediterranean dishes, or as a humble addition to a salad or sandwich.

During my many years cooking professionally in kitchens (in both New Orleans and New York), I came to know plenty of species of fish, including tuna. In fact, as one of my favorites to work with, I can say the world of tuna is as diverse as it is fascinating.

With that in mind, whether you're a seafood connoisseur or just curious about the fish in your canned seafood, this guide will introduce and discuss 15 types of tuna, including lesser-known varieties such as bullet tuna (a staple in Mediterranean cuisine). If you're looking to gain a deeper appreciation for the different tuna varieties out there, keep reading, as I dive into the vast and flavorful world of tuna.