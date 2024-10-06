Why Toro Tuna Is So Expensive

Seafood was expensive before inflation reared its ugly head and prices aren't going down anytime soon. That's bad news for toro fans, as toro tuna is one of the most expensive cuts of seafood on the market. Before we get everything confused, toro tuna is a cut of tuna; not a type of tuna.

Toro is the fatty belly of a tuna fish prized for its rich, buttery flavor and silky smooth texture. Toro tuna is sometimes confused with otoro tuna, but this is a misunderstanding. Otoro and chutoro are two different types of toro. With so many different tuna terms to memorize for your next order at a sushi restaurant, it can be hard to keep track of it all; but it's not so hard once you try.

If you ever do order toro, you'll want to double check the price first as the cut is notoriously pricey. The reason is relatively straightforward: Supply and demand. The inexhaustible demand for toro is sky high because seafood fans know and love toro's exquisite flavor. The supply of toro, on the other hand, is not inexhaustible. Commercial fisheries have been working to ensure the source of their profits (the tuna) doesn't disappear, which means both commercial and governmental institutions have taken steps to ensure tuna is not overfished. Reasonable minds may differ on how successful this has been, but the positive impact these efforts have had on the supply of tuna is undeniable.