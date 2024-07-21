Andrew Zimmern's Best Tips For Grilling Tuna Steaks

Tuna fish isn't just for salads and picnics, and you can do more than just smother it in mayo. Though most people enjoy this versatile seafood via the conveniently packaged variety, tuna is cooked before being canned, which limits your preparation options.

But there's another way to highlight what tuna fish has to offer. Grilled tuna steaks — a staple of the Polynesian islands — encompass the tastiest flavor profile for fresh-caught tuna. Also eaten raw in sushi or poisson cru, cuts of fresh tuna steak open up a number of possibilities for enjoying tuna fish that doesn't come out of a can. (If you're now wondering what to do with those cans of tuna in your pantry, check out the best canned tuna tips from celebrity chefs.)

To get the best advice about grilling tuna steaks, we could think of nobody better to ask than star chef and longtime fisher Andrew Zimmern. With his extensive culinary resume and philanthropy work, Zimmern has taken the food world by storm, racking up multiple James Beard Awards and Emmy honors along the way. Zimmern is an avid outdoorsman who loves cooking over an open fire, and he knows his way around tuna. We had the pleasure of discussing all things tuna with Zimmern, from catch to plate, so you can grill tuna like a pro.