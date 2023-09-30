Togarashi Will Take Your Deviled Eggs To The Next Level

The wonders of eggs are diversely demonstrated in an endless number of dishes. One shining example that has probably made its way into your meals many times — whether they're family gatherings, summer picnics, or dinner parties — is the deviled egg. This classic dish is as familiar as it gets, yet also full of surprises and potential for flavor experimentation. If you ever find yourself in a repetitive rut and want to transform it into something more unique, a togarashi tweak might just be worth exploring.

Togarashi is a Japanese spice blend that consists of ground chili peppers, sesame seeds, mandarin orange peel, Sichuan peppercorns, and nori (dried seaweed). Made with such versatile ingredients, it offers a unique mix of toasty sweetness, gentle spice, and nutty, umami taste, accompanied by a subtle citrusy scent. These flavor notes are not something you'd expect to find in deviled eggs, but that's the beauty of it. They contrast the eggs' buttery, creamy richness, sprinkling in a touch of heat and flavor complexity that keeps the taste buds utterly intrigued. Beyond the flavor enhancement, there's also the visual appeal of having colorful, tiny specks of spices dancing all over the eggs' vibrant yellow filling. It's incredibly eye-catching, making the dish all the more outstanding.