9 Tasty Tuna Steak Recipes

There are many kinds of fish cuts, but none are quite like tuna steak. This lean cut stems from the fish's loin, with a meaty texture and an attractive, bright red color. Similar to a beef steak, the cut is best enjoyed uncooked on the inside — otherwise, it turns to a canned tuna consistency.

As a result, most tuna steak recipes keep it simple, infusing a few flavors and then throwing the fish onto direct heat or even serving raw. Such straightforward preparations make it a great candidate for a weeknight meal. Tuna steak dishes taste special without much culinary fuss.

It's important to know how to select the best tuna steak before starting to cook. Since most recipes barely cook the steak, the quality of the fish is critical. Often, it's warranted to get the sashimi grade, not just for flavor but also for safety. With some careful shopping, you'll be ready to craft a range of delicious tuna dishes.