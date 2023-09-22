Dry-Rub Grilled Spicy Tuna Recipe

Get ready to indulge in the incredible flavors of these dry-rubbed tuna steaks. Made with a simple mix of flavorful and aromatic spices, this recipe treats tuna just like a regular steak and gives it an easy treatment that is perfect when kissed by fire.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, the beauty of tuna steaks is that they are very similar to beef in their texture and cooking methods. Therefore, one of the best ways to cook tuna is to treat it just like a prime cut of beef. With just a handful of common spices and easy steps, you can transform ordinary tuna steaks into something extraordinary. These tuna steaks are coated in a robust rub featuring paprika, garlic powder, coriander, cumin, cayenne, and a touch of brown sugar. The result? A perfect blend of smokiness and a hint of heat that'll leave you eager for more.

Once you make this simple dish, you'll appreciate how much flavorful this easy preparation packs. Just pat those tuna steaks dry, mix up the rub, coat the steaks, and fire up your grill pan or outdoor grill. In minutes, you'll be enjoying perfectly grilled tuna steaks that are juicy inside and packed with flavor. Serve them atop fresh salad greens for a wholesome and satisfying meal.