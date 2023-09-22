Dry-Rub Grilled Spicy Tuna Recipe
Get ready to indulge in the incredible flavors of these dry-rubbed tuna steaks. Made with a simple mix of flavorful and aromatic spices, this recipe treats tuna just like a regular steak and gives it an easy treatment that is perfect when kissed by fire.
According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, the beauty of tuna steaks is that they are very similar to beef in their texture and cooking methods. Therefore, one of the best ways to cook tuna is to treat it just like a prime cut of beef. With just a handful of common spices and easy steps, you can transform ordinary tuna steaks into something extraordinary. These tuna steaks are coated in a robust rub featuring paprika, garlic powder, coriander, cumin, cayenne, and a touch of brown sugar. The result? A perfect blend of smokiness and a hint of heat that'll leave you eager for more.
Once you make this simple dish, you'll appreciate how much flavorful this easy preparation packs. Just pat those tuna steaks dry, mix up the rub, coat the steaks, and fire up your grill pan or outdoor grill. In minutes, you'll be enjoying perfectly grilled tuna steaks that are juicy inside and packed with flavor. Serve them atop fresh salad greens for a wholesome and satisfying meal.
Gather the Ingredients for dry-rub grilled spicy tuna
For this flavorful dish, you won't need much more than a handful of spices and a hot or grill. Start with fresh tuna steaks, the star of the show, and then assemble a mixture of aromatic spices including paprika, garlic powder, coriander, cumin, and cayenne.
To balance the flavors and add a touch of sweetness, include some brown sugar in the mix. Don't forget the salt and pepper to season the tuna to perfection. These simple yet impactful ingredients come together to create a mouthwatering dry rub that will infuse your tuna steaks with smokiness and a delightful hint of heat. Also, depending on how you serve it, you may want to get spinach or another type of salad greens.
Make the rub
Pat the tuna steaks dry with a paper towel. In a bowl, mix all the ingredients to make the rub. This step ensures that the tuna steaks are free of excess moisture and sets the stage for a perfectly impactful flavor infusion. The rub, composed of paprika, garlic powder, coriander, cumin, cayenne, brown sugar, salt, and pepper, adds smokiness and a hint of heat to the fish. If you're not a heat fan, feel free to omit the cayenne or replace it with milder ground chili flakes.
Coat the tuna steaks
Take each dried tuna steak and coat it with the rub on both sides. This process imparts the robust flavors of the rub onto the tuna, creating a mouthwatering crust as it grills. The rub's spices meld with the tuna's natural juices, ensuring it is seasoned all over with a perfect balance of smoky, spicy, and savory notes.
Cooking on a grill pan
If you're cooking this at home, there is an easy method to impart the steaks with the most barbecue-like flavor. Using a grill pan indoors allows you to achieve those sought-after grill marks and prevents the tuna from sticking. Heat a cast iron grill pan with some oil. Transfer the tuna onto the pan, hearing the customary sizzle once it hits the hot metal. Grill the tuna for 2-4 minutes on each side, without overcooking, resulting in a juicy, flavorful interior.
Cooking on a grill
Alternatively, if your space and equipment allow, you can opt for an outdoor grill to cook your tuna steaks. Preheat the grill to medium-high heat. Brush the grill lightly with oil. Set the tuna steaks directly on the grill and cook them for 2-4 minutes, imparting a smoky, charred essence to the fish.
Serve the dry-rub grilled spicy tuna steaks
Once done cooking, transfer the grilled tuna steaks onto a plate, slice into ½-inch thick slices, and serve immediately. We love pairing it with fresh salad greens, or short-grain sushi rice. A punchy mustard greens salad would also go very well with the tuna's powerful flavor. For a dessert that embodies the same American-Japanese fusion of flavors as these tuna steaks, try the Hawaiian butter mochi cake.
- 4 tuna steaks
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- ½ tablespoon garlic powder
- ½ tablespoon coriander
- ½ tablespoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon cayenne
- ½ teaspoon brown sugar
- Salt and pepper
- Spinach or other salad greens, for serving
- Pat the tuna steaks dry with a paper towel.
- In a bowl, mix all the ingredients to make the rub.
- Coat each tuna steak with the rub, ensuring both sides are covered.
- Heat a cast iron grill pan with oil (or fire up your outdoor grill). If using a cast iron grill pan, grill the tuna steaks for 2-4 minutes on each side, being careful not to overcook.
- For an outdoor grill, preheat it to medium-high heat and grill the tuna steaks for the same amount of time.
- Serve your perfectly grilled tuna steaks on a bed of fresh salad greens.
|Calories per Serving
|203
|Total Fat
|1.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|66.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|3.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.3 g
|Total Sugars
|0.6 g
|Sodium
|408.4 mg
|Protein
|42.2 g