9 Steakhouse Chain Lobster Dishes Worth Ordering
Planning a trip to your favorite steakhouse chain? You're probably dreaming of digging into a big, juicy steak. But you shouldn't stop at the beef when it comes to these types of restaurants. To appeal to a wide variety of palates, steakhouse chains often offer a variety of delicious non-steak options. Seafood just happens to be one category that a lot of steakhouses out there do particularly well. And what's the seafood counterpart to a steak? Lobster, of course.
You'll find lobster on a ton of steakhouse chain menus, but that doesn't mean every lobster dish is worth seeking out. Therefore, we've done some digging to suss out excellent examples of lobster dishes from some of the most recognizable steakhouse chains out there. So, whether you're craving some surf and turf or want to make a trip to one of these chains for the lobster specifically, this list can help you determine where to go to meet your steakhouse seafood cravings.
Morton's The Steakhouse cold water lobster tail
When you're looking for a higher-end chain restaurant dining experience, Morton's The Steakhouse is a solid establishment to visit. The white tablecloth restaurant offers an elevated steakhouse experience that's perfect for celebrating momentous events in your life — or just for a fancy-feeling date night. But why stop at the steak offerings on the menu when you can wade into the chain's seafood options? According to Morton's The Steakhouse diners, the chain's cold water lobster tail is absolutely a dish worth ordering.
Yelp reviewers claim that the lobster tail here is cooked to perfection, with a tenderness and sweetness that make it appealing even to the most experienced lobster eaters. Depending on the location, you may be able to make the lobster its own entree or enjoy it as a side dish to accompany a steak. One Facebook reviewer who complained about their steak at the chain said that, in contrast, the lobster was excellent. Another Facebook reviewer took to the platform to announce that the lobster tail at Morton's The Steakhouse was the best they'd ever had. Sounds like it's time for you to plan your own lobster dinner at this chain.
The Capital Grille lobster mac and cheese
Sure, we love a lobster tail when we want that lobster to be the star of the show on our plate, but that doesn't mean it's the only way to eat this kind of seafood. If you prefer to eat your lobster as a side dish, lobster mac and cheese may be more up your alley. Luckily, you can find an excellent version of just that at The Capital Grille. The chain's lobster mac and cheese is a hit amongst guests, with its crunchy topping and creamy, gooey interior.
Multiple TikTokers have taken to the platform to rave about this dish, praising the flavor of the lobster and the texture of the dish overall. The Houston Press even published an entire article about the lobster mac and cheese back in 2011, claiming it as the "ultimate best ever." And on Facebook, the dish is recommended to those specifically seeking out excellent lobster mac and cheese. Plus, since this lobster is mixed in with the mac and cheese, it's a great entry point for those who are just starting to try lobster and don't want to commit to an entire tail.
Smith & Wollensky Maine lobster tail
If you're looking for a great way to start your meal at Smith & Wollensky — or you're just looking for a seafood side dish for your steak — the Maine lobster tail is the way to go. You can order it all on its own, but it also comes as part of the seafood towers on the menu, which can be ordered for two, four, or six people. It's also possible to choose from a chilled lobster tail, which offers a fresher flavor profile, or a cooked lobster tail, which is perfect as an accompaniment to a juicy steak.
But how does the Maine lobster tail really taste? According to Yelp reviewers, pretty good. Some reviewers say the lobster is delicious, and several call out the hot salted butter side that makes every bite of the lobster extra decadent. A prominent TikTok restaurant account also called out how delicious the lobster is, and Smith & Wollensky's seafood tower was even named one of the best in all of Boston.
Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse lobster mac and cheese
The Capital Grille isn't the only steakhouse chain that's serving up lobster mac and cheese. This dish can be found at a wide range of steakhouse chains, and Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse is another one of them. This lobster mac and cheese just happens to be a standout on the menu. One TripAdvisor reviewer called the lobster at Del Frisco's divine, which seems like pretty solid praise for a seafood dish at a steakhouse.
Customers have also taken to Facebook to comment on just how delicious this mac and cheese is, with one saying that it's the best mac and cheese they've ever had in their entire life. For those who are craving a creamy side dish that feels way more elevated than a typical serving of mashed potatoes, this mac and cheese from Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse is a must-try.
LongHorn Steakhouse lobster tail
A lot of the steakhouse chains that appear on this list are on the higher-end side of the spectrum. That's nice when you're looking for a meal that feels celebratory, but what about those times when you're craving steak but still want a more casual, affordable steakhouse meal? That's when more relaxed steakhouse chains, like LongHorn Steakhouse, can deliver. Although you may not assume that these types of restaurants are particularly great for seafood, sometimes, they can really deliver — especially when it comes to LongHorn's lobster tail.
Commenters on TripAdvisor and Facebook have taken to the platforms to discuss their appreciation for the lobster there, claiming that it's buttery and well-seasoned. Sure, it may not be the fanciest lobster preparation you've ever seen, but the flavors meld well, and it makes a perfect accompaniment to a steak dinner. Who knew that surf and turf could be so accessible at a casual steakhouse chain?
Outback Steakhouse lobster tail
Outback Steakhouse may be most well-known for its Australian-inspired dishes (some of which you should probably avoid ordering), but that doesn't mean you can't snag yourself the classic surf 'n' turf combo that steakhouses are known for there. You can order your lobster tails in two different ways at Outback. Opt for a lighter, fresher presentation when you order the steamed tails, or go for a more complex, smoky flavor when you ask for them grilled. Some guests on TripAdvisor say that the grilled lobster is a better option, though.
Yelp and Facebook reviewers give mostly positive reviews about the lobster tail at Outback, saying that it tends to be cooked well. While some complain about the amount of seasoning on the lobster, claiming it's too salty, others say that the lobster tails here are some of the best around — it really just depends on whether you like a more subtle flavor profile or a lobster tail that's a bit more well-seasoned.
Fogo de Chao butter-bathed lobster tail
There are so many different dishes to choose from when you go to Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chao, and with such a wide variety of meats in front of you, it can be easy to skip over the seafood options entirely. But that's not a good idea if you're the kind of person who can truly appreciate a good lobster tail. By all accounts, Fogo de Chao's butter-bathed lobster tail is a must-try dish on the menu. It's so good, in fact, that publications are putting out whole articles on how delicious it is.
But it's not just the media that's raving about this dish. A YouTube reviewer found it had a buttery flavor and the tenderness you want in a lobster. Another reviewer supported those claims, also commenting on the shellfish's tenderness. It sounds like it's definitely worth filling up on seafood before you even start exploring the meat options at this steakhouse.
Ruth's Chris lobster mac and cheese
Lobster mac and cheese is a popular seafood dish at many steakhouse chains, and Ruth's Chris's version is also worth checking out the next time you get a craving for something creamy that still highlights seafood front and center. It's the chain's signature side, which should let you know that it's worth ordering when you visit this higher-end steakhouse.
Although there are some mac and cheese dishes out there that are far too sauce-heavy, that's reportedly not the case with this lobster mac and cheese. According to one Facebook user who visited one of the restaurant's locations, the dish isn't too cheesy, but it does have a lovely, creamy texture. On Yelp, some customers complain about other dishes on the Ruth's Chris menu, but the vast majority seem to agree: The lobster mac and cheese is top-notch. One commenter even said it was the only thing that saved their dinner at the chain. And on TripAdvisor, yet another Ruth's Chris lobster mac and cheese lover says that this dish contains the perfect combination of cheesiness and lobster — sounds like you don't have to worry about getting only a few, sad pieces of shellfish in this dish.
Texas de Brazil lobster bisque
All of the other dishes that appear on this list highlight lobster in one of two ways: either just as a lobster tail on its own or prepared as lobster mac and cheese. These are both excellent ways to enjoy lobster, of course, but they're not the only lobster-based dishes we love. Luckily, you can head to Texas de Brazil, another Brazilian steakhouse, and try lobster in a whole new format: lobster bisque. It's an excellent way to start your meal if you love creamy, luscious soups that prominently feature seafood.
It turns out that there are a lot of fans of Texas de Brazil's lobster bisque out there. When one Facebook user asked about where to find a good lobster bisque, another user responded that they should check out Texas de Brazil's because it's just that good. Another Facebook user made a whole video about Texas de Brazil, claiming that the meat was (predictably) the best part of the restaurant, but that the lobster bisque came in at a close second. But not everyone agrees — in 2016, a writer at AL.com said that, actually, the lobster bisque is even better than the meat at the chain. It definitely sounds like it's worth a try.
Methodology
We sought out reviews of lobster dishes at various popular steakhouse chains and chose the dishes that received the highest number of enthusiastic positive reviews from customers. We looked for reviews across Yelp, TripAdvisor, Facebook, and Reddit that first and foremost discussed the lobster's flavor, and also its texture, prioritizing dishes described as tender. We also considered serving sizes; lobster dishes that didn't come with much lobster meat at all were disregarded.