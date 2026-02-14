9 Steakhouse Chain Lobster Dishes Worth Ordering

Planning a trip to your favorite steakhouse chain? You're probably dreaming of digging into a big, juicy steak. But you shouldn't stop at the beef when it comes to these types of restaurants. To appeal to a wide variety of palates, steakhouse chains often offer a variety of delicious non-steak options. Seafood just happens to be one category that a lot of steakhouses out there do particularly well. And what's the seafood counterpart to a steak? Lobster, of course.

You'll find lobster on a ton of steakhouse chain menus, but that doesn't mean every lobster dish is worth seeking out. Therefore, we've done some digging to suss out excellent examples of lobster dishes from some of the most recognizable steakhouse chains out there. So, whether you're craving some surf and turf or want to make a trip to one of these chains for the lobster specifically, this list can help you determine where to go to meet your steakhouse seafood cravings.