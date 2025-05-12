The Most Affordable Steak Dinner At 15 Restaurant Chains
Something magical happens when you head out to a good restaurant. No matter how skilled a cook you are in your own right, it's incredibly nice to have meals prepared for you — not to mention having someone else do all the post-meal and post-cooking clean-up. Restaurant prices can be a bit overwhelming, and we get it. It can be hard to justify going out to enjoy something like a steak dinner, especially when you have an arsenal of tips and tricks for making your own restaurant-quality steak at home.
But the restaurant industry is important, and should we be supporting them? Absolutely! On that note, we decided to put together a list of the most affordable steak dinners at a number of restaurant chains, both high-end and those with a more casual vibe. No matter what kind of steak dinner you're looking for, you'll find some options here.
That, of course, comes with a disclaimer. Exact pricing is accurate at the time of this writing, but is subject to fluctuation. The market is volatile, and in some cases, we found different restaurants within the same chain had different prices listed. Think of these as estimates and tips as to what entrees to look for, because it turns out that, with some savvy shopping, steaks might just be on the table if you're looking for go-to restaurant dishes to order if you're on a budget.
Texas Roadhouse
Chain steakhouses like Texas Roadhouse might get a lot of grief — but at the end of the day, if you're looking for a decent steak, some delicious sides, and in the case of this particular chain, some amazing rolls, you're not going to go wrong. There are plenty of people out there in internet-land who say so, particularly those who are looking for a consistently good experience where there's something for everyone. When it comes to the most affordable steak you can order at Texas Roadhouse, look no further than the 6-ounce sirloin.
Prices vary by location, but you'll be able to get this steak for around $14. That comes with your choice of two sides, and it makes sense that this has historically been the best-selling steak at Texas Roadhouse. That's not just because of the price, either. Texas Roadhouse gets some serious praise for the quality of its sirloin and how consistently it's cooked, and that's the bonus of ordering a fan favorite off the menu — the kitchen has had plenty of experience.
Outback Steakhouse
You might go to Outback Steakhouse for the Bloomin' Onion, but there are plenty of Outback fans out there who say that you should stay for the steak. Like chain competitor Texas Roadhouse, the most affordable steak you can order at Outback Steakhouse is a 6-ounce sirloin, which is served at a similar price point of around $14.
That said, the two meals aren't created equal. While you might get two sides and rolls with your meal at Texas Roadhouse, Outback gives you the choice between Aussie fries and a veggie side, along with bread. Sides seem to vary based on location, with some menus noting steamed veggies are on offer, while others say mixed veg, and still other locations note that veggie offerings vary based on the season. Redditors also note that the quality and offerings can vary based on the individual restaurant, but many find it a reliable, affordable go-to no matter what the specifics are.
Del Frisco's Grille
At the time of this writing, Del Frisco's Grille has 14 locations spread out across the U.S., from Florida to Massachusetts over to Colorado and Texas. For anyone who stops here looking for an affordable steak, you'll have to look not in the Signature Steaks section of the menu but instead under the heading Knife and Fork. There, you'll find the black angus steak frites, which comes with a 12-ounce New York strip, an overflowing serving of fries, and the chain's chimichurri sauce.
We do have to note that there is some fluctuation in prices, but generally speaking, this dish is around $45. We also have to mention that it's not on the menu at all locations. If you're at either of Del Frisco Grille's New York City locations — in Rockefeller Center and the World Trade Center — it's missing from the menu. Instead, the most affordable steak dinner you'll find here is the 8-ounce filet mignon, which is priced at $53 and is only a few dollars less than the 16-ounce New York strip.
Smith & Wollensky Steakhouse
When it comes to restaurant chains, Smith & Wollensky might not be the one that pops up alongside thoughts of affordability. It was, after all, the chain where one anonymous bidder paid just a tad over $19 million for the chance to have dinner with Warren Buffett. Sure, there were seven other guests in attendance for this shockingly expensive meal, and sure, it was for charity, but that's the kind of upscale place we're talking about here.
If you are looking for something affordable, though, that's not entirely out of the question, and you'd want to order the twin petit filet mignon. The two prosciutto-wrapped steaks are served with mushrooms and a brandy peppercorn sauce, and one of the things we were surprised to see is that meal prices were pretty consistent across locations. It doesn't matter if you're in Chicago, Las Vegas, or Miami Beach, this particular dish is priced at $60.
Hard Rock Cafe
Let's be honest here: Planning a trip to the Hard Rock Cafe isn't just about the food, it's a whole experience. Anyone who has any kind of rock on their Spotify playlist should definitely visit one at least once in their lives, and people do have a lot to say about the dishes that you shouldn't order at any of the Hard Rock's many locations. Those are generally the dishes that just aren't worth it for the price you'll be paying, but we do have some good news for you. There are some steak options on the Hard Rock Cafe's menu that are decently affordable, and the cheapest of those is the 12-ounce New York strip.
The steak comes with potatoes and a vegetable side, and while it's consistently the most affordable steak on the menu, we do have to note that pricing varies quite a bit by location. Head to the Hard Rock in San Antonio, for example, and it's a completely reasonable $34.99. When you look at the menu for the Hard Rock in New York City's Times Square, that jumps up to $42.99 for the same dish. Regardless of the exact price, it should be your best bet.
Ruby Tuesday
When was the last time you went to Ruby Tuesday? Given that this decades-old chain was one of the last holdouts in offering an all-you-can-eat salad bar, fans of that particular dining style might be well acquainted with their local restaurant — and even if you're the type to opt for an all-you-can-eat pass, you might want to mix things up with a steak. The most affordable option on the menu is the 6-ounce top sirloin. And although there are no prices on Ruby Tuesday's standard menu, Grubhub reveals that the steak — which comes with a side — starts at around $21.49.
This comes with a footnote, because we have to mention that it's also possible you might find the chain offering some deals that will make this price even lower. Keep an eye on the chain's social media accounts for holiday-related deals, as on at least some occasions, Ruby Tuesday has offered discounts on the sirloin.
Ruth's Chris Steak House
The admittedly oddly named Ruth's Chris Steak House has a reputation for serving amazing steaks, so it might seem like heading here means you're going to be paying a pretty penny for a meal. It doesn't actually have to be that way, though, and at the time of this writing, the most affordable steak dinner on the menu actually gives steak and seafood lovers the best of both worlds. Ruth's Chris offers a tournedos and shrimp dinner that comes with two medallions of steak and large shrimp for $59, which might bring up a question: What, exactly, are tournedos?
The menu at Ruth's Chris describes the dish as consisting of a pair of 4-ounce filet medallions, and here's where we get into technicalities. Filet mignons are slices of steak that come from a larger piece called the tenderloin, and depending on where those cuts came from on the tenderloin, they might be called something different ... but not always. Some places simply use tournedos as another word for filet mignon, while others use it to mean the smallest filets that are cut from the narrowest part of the tenderloin.
Does it matter? Ruth's Chris is serving based on weight, and given the reputation for stellar steaks, it's safe to say that no matter how thick these tournedos are sliced, they'll be properly prepared.
Bob Evans
Bob Evans is the stuff of road trips and early mornings after late nights, and it's no secret that the menu can look a little overwhelming. Spend some time looking at it, and you'll see that many of the items are the same individual components packaged in different ways — so that can make things tricky when it comes to figuring out what the best deal is. We're talking steak dinners, though, and by the narrowest of margins, the most affordable option here is the country-fried steak platter. That comes with two pieces of country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, and gravy, all for around $18.
This one comes with a bit of a caveat, though, and it goes back to Bob Evans' mix-and-match attitude toward the menu. Dinner Bell Plates debuted in 2022 as smaller versions of staple menu items, and there's a country-fried steak platter here, too. Initially advertised as costing $7.99, this option (which offers one piece of steak instead of two) is up to around $11.
It's also worth noting that because Bob Evans serves breakfast all day, you can check out the breakfast menu for dinner. If you go this route, you'll find the country-fried steak & farm fresh eggs meal for around $16, which includes steak, two eggs, home fries or hash browns, and biscuits.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Going to Cracker Barrel is an entire experience, and the menu itself can seem to present a nearly overwhelming series of different ways to package the same menu items together. Still, we sifted through to find you the most affordable steak option here. (And yes, this comes with a caveat.) For dinner, you're going to want to go with the country fried steak, which comes in at around $20 for the steak, Cracker Barrel's Sawmill Gravy, two sides, and either biscuits or corn muffins.
However, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention that there's another option here — especially considering Cracker Barrel's association with all-day breakfast. For around a dollar less, you can opt for grandpa's country fried breakfast, which comes with that country fried steak (or chicken), gravy, a side off the breakfast menu, two eggs, and another side of biscuits and gravy. There are a lot of menu items you should avoid at Cracker Barrel, but the biscuits and gravy are definitely not one of them.
Sizzler
This might be a restaurant chain that's fallen off your radar when it comes time to decide where you're going to go for dinner, but in more recent years, Sizzler has made it clear that it's poised to make a nostalgia-fueled comeback. While there are only actually a few steak dinners on Sizzler's menu, there are a number of options for those who like steak and a little something extra, which we can appreciate.
It's in these combos that you'll find the most affordable steak dinner, and that's the steak & Malibu chicken, which is priced as starting at $20.99 on Grubhub. The steak part of the meal is a 6-ounce sirloin, and the Malibu chicken is a chicken breast topped with ham and Swiss cheese. There's also a choice of side served with this, so if you have trouble deciding between the steak and the chicken, you can go this route for the best of both worlds and an affordable meal.
Applebee's
Applebee's might have a reputation as a place that you either love or hate, but there's no denying that it has its place in the restaurant food chain. Applebee's is, after all, serving some outstanding cocktails, and when it comes to affordability, Applebee's has your back. When it comes to steak, there's a 6-ounce sirloin on the menu that Grubhub lists as starting at $21.19, and that comes with broccoli and garlic mashed potatoes. Not a bad deal, right? We do also have to note that you should definitely keep an eye on the chain's limited-time specials, which vary depending on location but have been reported to take the price of an 8-ounce sirloin (that's normally around $24) down to $13.99.
The 2 for $25 deal is a great example of those deals. In 2025, Applebee's launched a meal deal where you can order two skillets — including the garlic sirloin skillet with a 6-ounce steak — for a total of $25. That, too, comes with mashed potatoes and broccoli. The bottom line here is that, while the standard sirloin is a great option, you'll definitely need to see what else your particular location might be offering.
Claim Jumper
Claim Jumper is another chain that has a wide and varied menu that pretty much guarantees there's something for everyone on offer. But if you want to find the most affordable steak dinner, you'll oddly have to look past the section that lists the USDA prime steaks. Instead, you should look under Claim Jumper Classics, a section that includes some ye olde timey favorites like chicken Florentine, pot pie, and fish and chips.
That's where you'll also find the country fried steak, which comes with gravy, mashed potatoes, and roasted vegetables and costs just $23. It's also worth mentioning that if you're in the mood for something that's a little more like a traditional steak than this breaded and fried version, you can look in another section of the menu for something else affordable. Under Land & Sea Entrees, there's an option for a 7-ounce sirloin that's served with a Parmesan onion ring and costs $29.
TGI Fridays
Regulars at TGI Fridays might head there primarily for the appetizers, and that makes sense. When we here at Tasting Table ranked frozen mozzarella sticks from worst to best, it was TGI Fridays that took the top spot. If you've got steak on the mind, though, there's an affordable dinner option here that doesn't involve settling for appetizers.
That's the 8-ounce center-cut sirloin, and yes, generally speaking, top sirloin is one of the most economical cuts of steak. It's not surprising that it often shows up on our list of most affordable restaurant steaks, but we do appreciate the fact that TGI Fridays is offering a slightly larger portion than the typical 6-ounce sirloin that we found at many other chains. This dish comes with mashed potatoes, broccoli, and either a garlic butter sauce or whiskey glaze, and costs around $24. It's also worth mentioning that TGI Fridays regularly runs special offers, so it's worth keeping an eye on social media if you're looking for an extra-special deal.
Morton's The Steakhouse
When Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouse chains in the U.S., Morton's came in the top four. While that might make it seem like you're going to have to plan for a serious investment to give it a try yourself, there are some affordable menu options on offer here. Talking about precise pricing is difficult, though, because each Morton's location has a specific menu with specific pricing, and that pricing isn't the same across the board.
Generally speaking, it's the filet mignon that's the most affordable steak on the menu, but let's look at how this varies. In Scottsdale, Arizona, the 8-ounce filet is $56; in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, it's $55; but if you happen to be heading to Morton's at the World Trade Center in New York City, there's no 8-ounce filet on the menu. Here, it's a 12-ounce filet, and that's a dollar more than the 16-ounce, $61 prime New York strip. It's a great example of how menus and pricing can vary even within the same chain, and how things are always a little different in New York.
Chili's
Chili's online menu doesn't list prices until you start to place an order, so that's a great sign right there that actual prices are going to vary by location. We can say, however, that if you're looking for something affordable, you should check out the 6-ounce classic sirloin. That comes with loaded mashed potatoes and broccoli, and standard prices means this one starts at around $19.
However, we'd be remiss if we didn't add that Chili's is another chain that often offers incredibly good deals, especially if you're buying a few entrees. At the time of this writing, Chili's is once again offering the 3 for Me deal, which pops up every so often and basically means a drink, starter, and main all come for one low price. In this case, it's $10.99, and yes, the 6-ounce sirloin is one of the options included in that. While not all the chains we've talked about offer deals like this, it's worth keeping an eye out for Chili's offers, especially around holidays and special occasions.