The Most Affordable Steak Dinner At 15 Restaurant Chains

Something magical happens when you head out to a good restaurant. No matter how skilled a cook you are in your own right, it's incredibly nice to have meals prepared for you — not to mention having someone else do all the post-meal and post-cooking clean-up. Restaurant prices can be a bit overwhelming, and we get it. It can be hard to justify going out to enjoy something like a steak dinner, especially when you have an arsenal of tips and tricks for making your own restaurant-quality steak at home.

But the restaurant industry is important, and should we be supporting them? Absolutely! On that note, we decided to put together a list of the most affordable steak dinners at a number of restaurant chains, both high-end and those with a more casual vibe. No matter what kind of steak dinner you're looking for, you'll find some options here.

That, of course, comes with a disclaimer. Exact pricing is accurate at the time of this writing, but is subject to fluctuation. The market is volatile, and in some cases, we found different restaurants within the same chain had different prices listed. Think of these as estimates and tips as to what entrees to look for, because it turns out that, with some savvy shopping, steaks might just be on the table if you're looking for go-to restaurant dishes to order if you're on a budget.