The Restaurant Chain That Still Offers An All-You-Can-Eat Salad Buffet

In a post-pandemic landscape, many of your favorite restaurants have pulled away from previous all-you-can-eat models both in the name of cost-cutting and public safety. While West Coast restaurant chain, Sizzler, still remains famous for its all-you-can-eat salad bar, this doesn't do much for those on the opposite side of the U.S. If you're in the Midwest or East Coast of the United States, there's hope yet for a restaurant chain with a robust and inviting buffet that just so happens to share a name with a popular Rolling Stones song! Ruby Tuesday first opened its doors in 1972 not too far from the University of Tennessee campus. Today, it boasts over 200 locations and an all-new 30-day pass to its popular "garden bar" set at a more accessible price point of $39.99.

Albeit a chain with a number of bustling locations, it's nonetheless somewhat of a rare move for Ruby Tuesday not only to keep its all-you-can-eat salad buffet up and running but to further incentivize customers with the offer of a monthly pass. What's more, diners can easily keep track of their garden bar passes using the "Ruby Rewards" app. It's admirable to see an establishment keeping up with the times by implementing newer technologies and also working to make food more affordable for patrons.