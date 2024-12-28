The Restaurant Chain That Still Offers An All-You-Can-Eat Salad Buffet
In a post-pandemic landscape, many of your favorite restaurants have pulled away from previous all-you-can-eat models both in the name of cost-cutting and public safety. While West Coast restaurant chain, Sizzler, still remains famous for its all-you-can-eat salad bar, this doesn't do much for those on the opposite side of the U.S. If you're in the Midwest or East Coast of the United States, there's hope yet for a restaurant chain with a robust and inviting buffet that just so happens to share a name with a popular Rolling Stones song! Ruby Tuesday first opened its doors in 1972 not too far from the University of Tennessee campus. Today, it boasts over 200 locations and an all-new 30-day pass to its popular "garden bar" set at a more accessible price point of $39.99.
Albeit a chain with a number of bustling locations, it's nonetheless somewhat of a rare move for Ruby Tuesday not only to keep its all-you-can-eat salad buffet up and running but to further incentivize customers with the offer of a monthly pass. What's more, diners can easily keep track of their garden bar passes using the "Ruby Rewards" app. It's admirable to see an establishment keeping up with the times by implementing newer technologies and also working to make food more affordable for patrons.
Ruby Tuesday's offerings
The restaurant buffet at Ruby Tuesday offers diners a standard array of salad bar fare including pasta salads, fresh vegetables, and its fan-favorite pumpernickel croutons. Additionally, Ruby Tuesday is known for being one of the most keto-friendly chain restaurants that won't break the bank. For diners on a budget — and particularly those who want to get more greens into their diet — this is an excellent option. Of course, there are always plenty of tips you need to navigate any buffet, and the salad bar at Ruby Tuesday is no exception. Keep a keen eye on when trays are changed out and how fresh dishes are looking before piling up your plate. Be mindful of keeping your servings well-balanced and thoughtful for a meal that gives you the most bang for your buck and the best nutritional value too.
The garden bar pass offers a few different price points depending on diners' respective needs and these passes can be purchased through the app. A 30-day pass is $39.99 while a 90-day pass is $99.99. There is also an option for a $19.99 add-on garden bar pass with the purchase of an entree. If you've been craving salad bar indulgence and are located near a Ruby Tuesday, it's definitely worth a try. For those intending to frequent the salad bar, the pass is practically a must to get the best value.