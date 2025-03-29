11 Applebee's Cocktails, Ranked
Who doesn't want a good cocktail to accompany a night-out meal now and again? Even if you don't regularly go out on the town, sometimes the occasion calls for a little imbibing, even when you find yourself at your everyday sit-down chain. You may not seek out Applebee's if you're in the cocktail mood, but its menu's cocktails look tempting enough to spark curiosity in even the most casual drinker. Given that the chain isn't necessarily known for having a bar-like atmosphere, it begs the question: How are Applebee's cocktails, really?
Having previously ranked some of Applebee's popular menu items, I was excited to visit the chain again to sample some of its libations. While there were a couple that impressed me and a couple that left me feeling underwhelmed, my overall consensus is this: I wouldn't seek out Applebee's for its drinks, but I wouldn't hesitate to order a select adult beverage or two when dining there. I ranked each based primarily on its flavor profiles, so this is admittedly a biased ranking. If you're trying to pick out your perfect Applebee's cocktail, read the below descriptions of each and determine which sounds best suited to your preferences.
11. Tipsy Leprechaun
Applebee's Tipsy Leprechaun is a limited-time refreshment on the chain's St. Patrick's Day menu. It certainly looks appealing enough for party lovers to want to try; if you do, I don't think you'll be disappointed. This wasn't my personal favorite for a couple of reasons. The biggest reason didn't even have to do with the drink itself, so take this as you will — I didn't love the coarse sprinkles on the rim. While they bring aesthetic appeal to the drink, I didn't like the extra texture they introduced.
However, I'm willing to chalk that up to personal preference. The seasonal beverage is popular enough that it made the restaurant's St. Paddy's Day menu every year since its introduction in 2021. It features Jameson Irish Whiskey and is inspired by the famous Long Island iced tea, and again, I can't call it a bad cocktail. Melon notes come through strongly, while the whiskey adds a welcome smokiness and blue curaçao gives a sharp brightness to the drink. Still, I thought this was a pretty gentle beverage in terms of its flavor, and despite being made with lemon-lime soda, I didn't taste any of the carbonation I expected the cocktail to offer.
10. Primo Rocks Crown Whiskey Sour
I'm a huge fan of whiskey sours, and as such, I have a particularly high standard for the cocktail; in fact, I usually stick to my home recipe, which shakes the libation with an egg white for a creamy foam topping. Applebee's offering is still a decent whiskey sour, but I couldn't justify ranking it higher given the stellar whiskey sours I've been privy to having in my adulthood.
This whiskey sour, made with Crown Royal and premium lemon sour, is a fine and palatable standard of the classic drink. Whiskey sour connoisseurs likely won't be impressed by it, but I imagine those new to the sour world would find it pretty enjoyable. Its base was sweeter than many whiskey sours I've had before, which can endear the beverage to an audience with a picky palate — you certainly won't be overwhelmed by this one. If you go in without expecting to be blown away, there's a good chance this could satisfy you. However, there were other drinks on this list that were more impressive.
9. Mucho Top Shelf Long Island Iced Tea
I'd enjoy having this and all the following drinks on this list again, and which I opted for would mostly depend on my mood. Long Island iced tea fans will be happy to know that Applebee's Mucho Top Shelf Long Island Iced Tea is a permanent fixture on its cocktail menu. The beverage is made from a carefully crafted blend of Smirnoff, Bacardi, Tanqueray, triple sec, and sweet and sour mix, all topped with Pepsi soda.
This is a pretty solid libation — it wasn't the most flavorful Long Island iced tea I've ever had, but it served its purpose. The balance of ingredients was stellar and it certainly fit the typical dangerously nondescript nature of Long Island iced teas. This drink wasn't too sweet, which is an issue I've had with Long Island iced teas in the past. The carbonation from the Pepsi came through slightly and the sweet and sour mix gave some common ground to the different liquors used, bringing them all together nicely.
8. Perfect Margarita
If you're at Applebee's and hankering for a margarita, the chain's Perfect Margarita won't disappoint. Applebee's take on the classic cocktail has been around for quite a while — in fact, it's been a fan favorite since its introduction in 1993. It's poured tableside and served along with the shaker for multiple pours, which I actually quite liked. And trust me, the chain isn't skimpy on its margarita.
Applebee's Perfect Margarita is made with 1800 Reposado Tequila, Grand Marnier, Cointreau, and lime, and served with a salted rim. It's a good, flavorful margarita that stands above some margaritas I've had at other establishments. I occasionally find margaritas to be either too sweet or too sour, but this featured a nice balance of the two flavor profiles and was delightfully tangy without making my mouth pucker. As always, the salted rim brings the whole beverage together. The only reason this didn't rank higher is because I liked the following drinks more — other than that, it's a perfectly good margarita.
7. Mucho Captain Bahama Mama
Applebee's Mucho Captain Bahama Mama took me by surprise. The tropical cocktail (which is a permanent feature on the chain's menu) is a lively blend of Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Malibu Coconut, crème de banana, and fruity notes of pineapple and orange juice, all topped with lemon-lime soda. Despite being rather sweet I liked it a lot, though you should certainly take into account whether you like fruity, tropical drinks before ordering this one.
What surprised me the most, however, was that I enjoyed it despite its inclusion of crème de banana. I've never been a fan of the fruit for both flavor and textural reasons and I tend not to like anything that includes banana in it, but this libation was an exception — banana added a gentle undertone to strong coconut and pineapple flavors, making for a really fun drink with a deep, rich flavor profile. To top it all off, an orange slice makes for a fun fresh cocktail garnish.
6. Mucho Shark Bowl
I'll admit, I'm a sucker for thick frozen cocktails, and the gummy shark atop Applebee's Mucho Shark Bowl was the perfect playful finishing touch. This drink is also permanent on the company's menu, so don't feel like you need to get it on a time crunch (though I wouldn't delay the experience longer than necessary). It's an indulgent, playful option, and a no-brainer order if you want an alcoholic beverage that can satisfy your kid at heart.
Applebee's Mucho Shark Bowl is made with Captain Morgan and the company's tropical blue blend, which includes pineapple, passion fruit, cherry, and lime flavors. I can safely say it's a great combination. The pineapple comes through at the front while passion fruit and cherry add some depth, and lime gives the drink a bright finish. It tasted like an adult candy and was sweet without being too saccharine, with Captain Morgan muting the sweetness a bit. The option is easily recommendable for sweet palates, but if you're after a more mature, sophisticated refreshment, I'd look elsewhere on this list.
5. Blue Hawaiian Long Island Iced Tea
Another tropical feature of Applebee's cocktail menu is its Blue Hawaiian Long Island Iced Tea. This one is also a mainstay on the spot's list of drink offerings, so don't worry about it going away anytime soon. It gives a fruity blue twist on your classic Long Island iced tea and is a testament to the imaginative, playful nature of Applebee's overall cocktail menu. The beverage is made from Smirnoff, Malibu Coconut, Tanqueray, pineapple juice, sweet and sour, and blue curaçao, and is topped with lemon-lime soda.
Despite sharing common elements with the chain's take on the Mucho Top Shelf Long Island Iced Tea, the two drinks boast pretty different flavor profiles, and personal preference will determine which one you order on your next night out. I preferred the flavor balance in the Blue Hawaiian version of the drink. Pineapple juice brought some welcome brightness into the equation, while blue curaçao gave the beverage a tangy appeal that the other Long Island didn't have much of.
4. Breaking Rock Rita
It's pure coincidence that the three blue-hued drinks ended up side-by-side on this ranking — despite having similar appearances, they each boast different flavor profiles. Applebee's Breaking Rock Rita is a limited-time offering, and trust me, you definitely want to get your hands on this one before it's gone. The drink features two celebrity liquor brands — Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston's Dos Hombres Mezcal alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Teremana Blanco Tequila. It also includes blue curaçao, lime, and a sugar rim.
The Breaking Rock Rita isn't for the faint of heart. It's a tangy, sharp, aromatic refreshment that begs to be sipped and savored. Blue curaçao adds just the right amount of sweetness to keep the drink inviting without overwhelming it, and the two brands' liquors blend together seamlessly. I also found the sugar rim to be a nice touch — since this isn't a super sweet option, the sugar didn't overwhelm the taste buds. If you want a fun twist on your classic margarita, give the Breaking Rock Rita a try.
3. Golden Goose
If you're reading this and your Applebee's still has its Golden Goose cocktail on the menu, head over to get your hands on this limited offering before it's gone. The homage to St. Patrick's Day is served with its shaker, so the drinker can refill their glass when it empties (which will probably happen sooner than you may think). It features ultra-premium Grey Goose vodka, triple sec, mango, lemon sour, and a coarse golden sugar rim garnish.
I was able to look past the ultra-textured garnish on the rim of this refreshment because the beverage itself was so darn good. This offering was clearly crafted for fans of Grey Goose vodka. It's a very mature option that's heavy on the mango without being too pungent. Though I'd call it a sweet drink, it's tangy enough to be more sophisticated than playful, and the vodka cuts through it nicely to remind the drinker not to imbibe too heavily. The Golden Goose is a rich, warm beverage that tastes as luxurious as it looks.
2. Primo Rocks Bay Breeze
These final two drinks fit all the marks of my personal flavor profile — each was sharp, tangy, and had a multi-faceted flavor profile balanced out with just the right amount of sweetness. Applebee's Primo Rocks Bay Breeze features Crown Royal shaken with premium sour mix, cranberry, and pineapple juice. Given that I'm not generally a huge fan of cranberry, I enjoyed this more than I'd expected to.
If you're a particular fan of tart drinks, this may be your favorite of Applebee's selection. I wouldn't say it's tart enough to be a turnoff to any drinker, but it gives enough sharpness to incline the imbiber to take smaller sips. The pineapple and cranberry sit in good balance here and make for a bright, deep drinking experience, while Crown Royal provides a warming undertone. Its complexity makes this particular refreshment stand out above the rest — and, to be honest, I adore the color.
1. Passion Fruit Mezcal Rita
Last but not least is my personal favorite of the bunch (which also happened to be the number one pick of the friend I was dining with during this tasting): Applebee's Passion Fruit Mezcal Rita. "Breaking Bad" fans can sip on this knowing they're enjoying another cocktail that features Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston's Dos Hombres Mezcal. It also includes passion fruit, Dwayne Johnson's Teremana Blanco Tequila, triple sec, and lime. It's not a complicated alcoholic beverage, but the result is complex enough to delight casual drinkers and cocktail connoisseurs alike.
While the passion fruit margarita isn't an entirely new concept, I thoroughly loved Applebee's take on the cocktail. It's sweet and juicy to start and then is quickly cut by smoky notes that linger through the rest of the sip. It's about as far from one-note as I imagine a cocktail can get, but it's also exceedingly gentle and doesn't require a sophisticated palate to be thoroughly enjoyed. It's another limited-time offering that I'll be having again before the chain ends its run.
Methodology
To choose which drinks to rank, I got all the selections available on the chain's national menu at the time I did the tasting. Your local restaurant may have other drinks that weren't listed on this ranking, and the limited-time offerings I featured may no longer be available when you head in — and, of course, I assume the national menu is subject to change at any time.
When it came to ranking each of these drinks, I based my ranking on personal preference. I like complex drinks that are sweet, smoky, and even tangy. Given this information, it was no wonder the Passion Fruit Mezcal Rita took my top spot. On the other hand, if you prefer juicy, fruity drinks, you might go bananas over my bottom picks. As an aside, I asked each of these drinks to be made slightly weaker (I did have to try 11, after all) — however, the flavors of the liquor came through in each so I don't think this impacted my ranking too much.