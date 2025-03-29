11 Applebee's Cocktails, Ranked

Who doesn't want a good cocktail to accompany a night-out meal now and again? Even if you don't regularly go out on the town, sometimes the occasion calls for a little imbibing, even when you find yourself at your everyday sit-down chain. You may not seek out Applebee's if you're in the cocktail mood, but its menu's cocktails look tempting enough to spark curiosity in even the most casual drinker. Given that the chain isn't necessarily known for having a bar-like atmosphere, it begs the question: How are Applebee's cocktails, really?

Having previously ranked some of Applebee's popular menu items, I was excited to visit the chain again to sample some of its libations. While there were a couple that impressed me and a couple that left me feeling underwhelmed, my overall consensus is this: I wouldn't seek out Applebee's for its drinks, but I wouldn't hesitate to order a select adult beverage or two when dining there. I ranked each based primarily on its flavor profiles, so this is admittedly a biased ranking. If you're trying to pick out your perfect Applebee's cocktail, read the below descriptions of each and determine which sounds best suited to your preferences.