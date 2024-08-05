Tropical Passionfruit Margarita 43 Recipe

Riffing on a margarita is as fun as it is easy, with so many flavors fitting neatly into the bright profile of the popular summer drink and accentuating the sharp taste of tequila. While a classic margarita is made up of lime, tequila, triple sec, and agave, there aren't many rules when it comes to crafting something totally new. Keeping tequila as a mainstay, you can swap lime with another fruit, agave with a different sweetener, and Cointreau with similarly citrusy liqueurs. Change all three, and you have a new drink altogether — but with all the familiarity of the margarita you know and love.

This tropical creamy cocktail riff on the classic, dreamed up by developer Michelle McGlinn, pairs tequila blanco with passionfruit juice, cream of coconut, and the uniquely warm and citrusy Licor 43. The liqueur is the key ingredient in rounding out the sweet, juicy flavors of passionfruit and coconut. Altogether botanical, spiced, and citrusy, Licor 43 adds a dimension that brings the fruity margarita from a boozy juice to a layered cocktail — not to mention, it pairs well with strong tequila. Next time you're craving a drink that brings you beachside, turn to this one, which has no shortage of tropical flavors.