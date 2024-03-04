11 Facts To Know About Coco López Cream Of Coconut

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you crack open a can of Coco López, it really does smell like the inside of a coconut. It's sweet but not too sweet, with a slightly nutty edge to the scent. Close your eyes and inhale, and you'll feel like you're on a beach in Puerto Rico, sun on your skin, sand between your toes, and a frosty piña colada sweating in your hand.

The beauty of Coco López is how you can create your own little version of paradise simply by picking up a can of the cream of coconut mixture at your nearest grocery store. What matters most, of course, is how Coco López tastes, and when used correctly, it's the ideal accompaniment to pineapple and rum. But much like the coconut it came from, a can of Coco López can be a tougher nut to crack than you'd expect.

A piña colada is indeed simple to make, but producing the Coco López used to give the cocktail its creamy, coconutty base has not been so simple. Creating Coco López cream of coconut is much more involved than cracking open a coconut and pouring the water into a can. It took a dedicated professor, money from his local Puerto Rican government, and thousands upon thousands of coconuts to turn the essential pantry staple into what it is today. Read on for more interesting facts about Coco López cream of coconut.