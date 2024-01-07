9 Must-Have Ingredients To Make Tiki Cocktails At Home

Getting a drink at a tiki bar is a vibe, just ask Don the Beachcomber or Trader Vic. From the bamboo décor and breezy music to the kitschy glassware, giant punch bowls, and over-the-top (and sometimes flaming) garnishes, it's more than just stopping for a drink: It's an experience.

If you've looked closely at the cocktail menu at a tiki bar, the long list of ingredients in some of the most famous drinks can make it feel impossible to recreate your favorites at home. (If you're anything like us, it can be overwhelming enough to invoke the "close your eyes and point" method of ordering.) But when you peel back some of the flashy layers and focus instead on nuanced tropical flavors, you'll find that bringing that vacation vibe home isn't such a tall order. With some surprisingly approachable and versatile ingredients, your house will be the new go-to spot for Zombies and Penicillin.

Why should you trust me? During my time as the co-owner of a restaurant and specialty cocktail bar, working alongside world-class mixologists, I made sure to put some of the genre's classics on our beverage list — and narrowed down the bevy of ingredients to the must-haves that belong behind any tropically-leaning bar. So grab your shaker, crushed ice, and a few paper umbrellas (don't worry, you don't need a lighter) and get ready to take your cocktail-making game to the beach.