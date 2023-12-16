9 Tips You Need For Better Whiskey Sours

Being an at-home mixologist doesn't require a bar full of ingredients and a degree in chemistry. In fact, some of the most enjoyable cocktails are the simplest — just a few ingredients, basic tools, and proper technique are all it takes to pour out a pretty good one. Sour cocktails — anything from a margarita or daiquiri to a Penicillin or a whiskey sour — combine three ingredients into cocktail magic. While professional mixologists and home bartenders alike will tweak the ratio to suit their tastes, each will be pretty tasty using the same basic ratio: 3 parts alcohol, 2 parts citrus, and 1 part sweetener.

When it comes to a whiskey sour, that combination balances the ingredients' flavors. Your choice of whiskey will bring anything from bourbon's warmth to rye's spice, while the citrus (usually lemon juice) brings acid and bite. A little sweetness from simple syrup rounds it all out, and you can tweak the ratio to find your own perfect balance.

If you're looking to take your whiskey sour game to the next level, let some master mixologists be your guides. As well as drawing on some personal experience in the industry, we turned to Joe Newton of Root & Flower in Vail, Colorado, and two Death & Co bar managers — Javelle Taft of Death & Co East Village and Matthew Belanger of Death & Co Los Angeles — to share some of the whiskey sour insight they've garnered in their years behind the bar.